TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Overcast 25° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

Long Island restaurants offering snow discounts

Homemade tortellini served with Bolognese sauce at Tutto

Homemade tortellini served with Bolognese sauce at Tutto Pazzo in Huntington. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus and erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Joe Petrone slept at the restaurant Wednesday night. That’s so he would be able to carry on one of Tutto Pazzo’s most sacred traditions: the snow discount. Every year, Huntingtonians with four-wheel drive (or warm coats and waterproof boots) gather at Tutto Pazzo to take advantage of drastically slashed prices on Italian food.

“The local people have been taking care of us for 25 years,” said Petrone, who owns the restaurant with his brother Luigi. “Now it’s our turn to take care of them.”

The deal this year is 50 percent off food, cash only. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

Tutto Pazzo is at 84 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com.

A little south of Tutto Pazzo, Huntington’s Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is also offering a deal: 60 percent off on dine-in food only (and not valid for the prix fixe). Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is at 65 Wall St., Huntington, 631-385-9255, blackandbluehuntington.com.

The snow’s not quite so deep in Nassau, so neither are the discounts. In Garden City Park, Uncle Bacala’s is offering 25 percent off all food, cash only. (If the accumulation tops 12 inches, the discount may deepen.)

Uncle Bacala’s is at 2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com.

By Erica Marcus and erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Kataifi pastry topped with whipped Greek yogurt, fresh Is LI’s grandest new restaurant opening worth the buzz?
Sweet Casserole - a concoction of sweet tater Lively eatery struggles with BBQ menu makeover
A creamy parsnip and pear soup topped with Eatery in refurbished barn offers polished tavern fare
Delicate seafood dumplings are stuffed with shrimp, pork This eatery serves the best $5 lunch on LI
The Spanakopita pie is made with spinach, scallions, Greek-inspired pizza stands out at LI eatery
Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE