Joe Petrone slept at the restaurant Wednesday night. That’s so he would be able to carry on one of Tutto Pazzo’s most sacred traditions: the snow discount. Every year, Huntingtonians with four-wheel drive (or warm coats and waterproof boots) gather at Tutto Pazzo to take advantage of drastically slashed prices on Italian food.

“The local people have been taking care of us for 25 years,” said Petrone, who owns the restaurant with his brother Luigi. “Now it’s our turn to take care of them.”

The deal this year is 50 percent off food, cash only. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

Tutto Pazzo is at 84 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com.

A little south of Tutto Pazzo, Huntington’s Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is also offering a deal: 60 percent off on dine-in food only (and not valid for the prix fixe). Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is at 65 Wall St., Huntington, 631-385-9255, blackandbluehuntington.com.

The snow’s not quite so deep in Nassau, so neither are the discounts. In Garden City Park, Uncle Bacala’s is offering 25 percent off all food, cash only. (If the accumulation tops 12 inches, the discount may deepen.)

Uncle Bacala’s is at 2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com.