Long Island restaurants you should try this weekend

Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor specializes

Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor specializes in seafood and vegetable-driven cuisine. Photo Credit: Page at 63 Main

By Erica Marcus and Melissa McCart @Erica_Marcus
The weekend is here, and we have recommendations on where to eat:

From food reporter Erica Marcus

Sag Harbor’s gracious Page at 63 Main opened in 2011, but its original, global-eclecticism has given way to a seafood-driven, vegetable-centric cuisine. It’s a fine weekend destination.

Since April, the kitchen has been under the direction of Craig Attwood, whose Long Island gigs include Jedediah Hawkins in Jamesport. Attwood’s current menu includes local tomatoes with honeydew, feta and prosciutto; charred Spanish octopus with Trevisano radicchio and preserved lemon; saffron cavatelli with lobster, fava beans, corn and roasted tomato; wild striped bass with summer ratatouille; Berkshire pork tenderloin with braised rainbow chard.

Stop by on Tuesday evening for the outdoor clam bake.

63 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810, page63main.com

From critic Melissa McCart

From someone who appreciates a layer of potato chip crunch on a hero, go try the brisket sandwich at Marc Bynum’s newlyopened Soup-or-Hero Kitchen in Farmingdale.

In all, it’s a 36-hour-smoked brisket with the chips, pickled cabbage and sweet onions on a seven-inch roll slathered with chipotle BBQ sauce for $14.

396 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 516-927-8484.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

