Long Island sports bars where you can watch the Super Bowl

Creative burgers are a specialty at the Greene

Creative burgers are a specialty at the Greene Turtle in East Meadow and Franklin Square. Photo Credit: Michael Pohuski

By Gary Duff Special to Newsday
Super Bowl isn’t for another week, but it’s never too early to start scouting out sports bars for the big game.

Before the raucous crowd arrives on Super Bowl Sunday, drop by The Rust & Gold, a Huntington sports bar, which opened last year. There are eight flat-screen TVs lining the dining room’s walls, and a game room offers shuffleboard, foosball, retro video games and a photo booth for those who need more to do than eat, drink and watch the game. Don’t leave without trying one of the bar’s select craft beers, or without ordering a burger, made with a blend of steak, brisket and top round. A group might be able to tackle the 16- or 24-piece chicken wing special ($17; $23), but beware of bartenders challenging you to devour “The Beast,” a 40-wing special for $35. The Rust & Gold is #notyouraveragesportsbar, or so says its Instagram account.

The Rust & Gold is at 70 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-629-4431.

 

The Greene Turtle, a national sports-bar chain with locations in East Meadow and Franklin Square, is offering an all-you-can-eat special for $39.95, the day of the Super Bowl, but that shouldn’t deter you from scouting out the spot this weekend and trying the house specialties. Big sellers include the bbq-sauce-slathered pork shoulder ($14.99), and Maryland-style crabcakes ($20).

The Greene Turtle is at 1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-280-7251; 700 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square, 516-743-9700.

