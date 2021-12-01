The ultimate guide to winter dining on Long Island
Winter is here and it's time to get cozy. Whether you're looking to have happy hour in a heated igloo, dine by a fireplace or warm up with some stellar hot chocolate, we've got your ultimate guide to eating out this season on Long Island.
IGLOOS AND PRIVATE DINING
Konoba (46 Gerard St., Huntington): Daniel Pedisich brings a taste of Croatia to downtown Huntington, along with private dining experiences inside a handful of greenhouses set up underneath a string of lights and ornaments in front of his restaurant. Inside the festive structures, customers control their own music via a Bluetooth speaker and can stay warm with a small heater. Fits up to six people. Reservations are recommended. No fee. More info: 631-824-7712, konobahuntington.com
Betterman Distilling (161 River Ave., Patchogue): Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, basement hang or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Betterman offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its patio, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting six people comfortably, igloos have an $80 rental fee on Fridays and Saturdays; $50 on Thursdays and Sundays. Each time slot is set up for two hours, although customers are able to double book at an additional cost. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com
Rhum (13 E. Main St., Patchogue): New rooftop "cottages" add to the charm of this tri-level Island-inspired eatery and rum bar. The heated structures, set up on the decorated rooftop under string lights, are available daily for two hours at time. For $100, four diners get access to the structure and a round of drinks. Each additional guest is $25; six-person maximum. Order from the full food menu and an exclusive rooftop cottage cocktail list. More info: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com
Mirabelle Tavern: (150 Main St., Stony Brook): Mirabelle is offering three igloos this year dubbed the "Guy Gloo," the "Noir" and the "Chalet," all of which are available for dining Wednesday through Sunday. Each igloo has cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. The restaurant's full menu is available and the igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Igloos seat six people. $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). Includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com
ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St., Bay Shore): This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands featuring six greenhouses — three small and three large. The same dining experience guests would get inside is brought outside, with some of the greenhouses surrounding the restaurant’s faux willow tree. The greenhouses are heated, and feature plenty of light. Order from the restaurant's full food and drink menu or opt for preset "greenhouse packages" starting at $55 per person. Reservations are for two-hour slots. Small houses fit up to six people and large up to 10. Minimum spend of $200 Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com
Finley’s Of Greene Street (43 Green St., Huntington): Located in the southwest corner in one of Long Island’s busiest villages for food, drinks and socializing, this spot with a sunny patio features igloos along its iron fence. The restaurant’s full menu is offered within the igloos, which are heated and include holiday lighting. Igloos seat up to seven people for a two-hour max session. $150 minimum on Friday and Saturday nights, plus 20% gratuity daily. More info: 631-351-3440, finleyshuntington.com
Coach Meeting House: (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay): Located behind this cozy tavern found along a quiet, residential street, there’s a courtyard dressed in holiday lights with five heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, allowing guests the option to lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Once in an igloo, guests can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering via their phones, and the custom menu includes several of the spot’s popular dishes. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch is offered on weekends, now with a DJ, which includes self-serve mimosas and bellinis. Ambient, acoustic music is planned for Friday and Saturday nights. Each igloo and firepit gets disinfected between uses. Igloos seat six to 10 people. There’s no charge to use an igloo here, but reservations are for a minimum of two hours (with an option to book back-to-back reservations for a longer stay in the same igloo). Reservations are made only through opentable.com, and there is an overall $200 minimum spend required. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com
Smuggler Jack’s (157 Forest Ave., Massapequa): Nestled within a residential neighborhood, Smuggler Jack's features five igloos sitting on insulated platforms with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal, which are available to reserve beginning at noon daily. Each igloo has a dedicated server and a 15-minute window is observed between uses for sanitizing purposes. Sunday brunch and happy hour menus available. Igloos have fireplaces and are decorated for the holidays with rugs, lights and music. Igloos seat six to eight people and are reservable for up to two hours. A deposit is required for reservations; weekdays no fee before 4 p.m., $75 after 4 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays $125; and Sundays $100. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com
The Oar (264 West Ave., Patchogue): Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. Each is sanitized between uses. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests are asked to bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $75 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $150 for Friday through Sunday. The rental fee includes the first round of drinks. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com
Maxwell’s (501 Main St., Islip): Faux-fur blankets and oversized pillows line the furniture while string lights and holiday décor line the dome in each igloo at Maxwell's. All are disinfected with a fogging machine between uses. Reservations are required. Igloos seat eight people. $150 for two hours; includes the first round of drinks with purchase of food. More info: 631-210-0011, lessings.com
Danfords (25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson): With a brilliant view of Port Jefferson Harbor, watch the ferries come in or people wandering Harborfront Park from the igloos on the back deck. Reservations can be made for lunch or dinner for up to two hours; two bottles of Champagne are included. Each is done up with décor, a "fireplace-styled heater" and a Bluetooth speaker that can be paired with your phone so you can choose the music. Igloos seat six people and are cleaned and sanitized during 30-minute periods between reserved times. $150 for two-hour rentals, plus a $100 minimum food and beverage purchase. More info: 631-928-5200, ext. 170, danfords.com
Harbor Mist (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor): Continental favorites can now be had in one of three igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at two hours. Igloos seat up to eight guests with a $200 minimum spend. Book a reservation on opentable.com. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com
Brew Cheese (40 Woodbine Ave., Northport): Just a short walk around the corner from Brew Cheese in an alley way near Sand City Brewing Co., the eatery has four yurts. Customers check in at the restaurant where they are expected to leave a license or credit card, and then are walked by staff to the yurts. A wooden picnic table with faux fur-lined seats sits on an area rug inside the circular tent, which also features greenery, lighting and a portable radiator. Customers order by calling the restaurant. Once the order is ready, a server brings it over. Reservations — 1 hour and 15 minutes each — are encouraged; no fees; seats up to six. More info: 631-239-1927, brew-cheese.com
HOLIDAY POP-UP EXPERIENCES
North Fork Table and Inn (57225 Main Rd., Southold): Diners can participate in a "s’mores and port" night for $55 at this iconic North Fork eatery. Get a mini tabletop bonfire going with a kit that includes the essentials — chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows — and two glasses of Port wine. The 45-minute experience is available every Sunday through the end of the year. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Miracle on Beech Street at Beach House (906 W. Beech St., Long Beach): Holiday characters will appear nightly to perform and socialize at Beach House's Miracle on Beech Street Thursdays-Sundays Dec. 2 to Jan. 2. Enjoy dishes such as prime rib, applewood smoked ham, and beef brisket with potato latkes and apple sauce as part of a three-course prix-fixe menu that also includes a cocktail. "Frozen" fans should also look out for a Dec. 4 "Brunch with Olaf" and on Dec. 11, a brunch and magic show starring Elsa and Kristoff. A brunch with Santa will also be available on Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Visiting children will be able to enter a Santa’s Workshop area where they can do arts and crafts, plus brunch items such as candy cane pancakes and a milk-and-cookies dessert accented with cookie dough dippers. Reservations can be made online; admission for guests age 13 and older is $60, call in advance to make reservations for children ages 12 and younger ($30). More info: 516-705-8674, miracleonbeechst.com
The Christmas Club Pop Up at Main Street Social (300 Main St., Farmingdale): The Christmas Club, featuring a decked-out display of ornaments and decorations, returns to Farmingdale Nov. 26 to Jan. 9, Wednesdays through Sundays, with brunch served on Saturdays and Sundays. "You get to check out a Christmas display, taste themed cocktails and eat traditional Italian Christmas dishes, plus meet and take photos with Santa and the crew," said Mike Marra, president of Unique Social Events' Farmingdale experience. Signature cocktails include Santa's Cookies ‘n Milk, plus boozy hot cocoa and peppermint mimosas. As for food, menu items include a Christmas charcuterie board shaped like a holiday tree and Italian Lasagna Roll-Ups. Reservations can be made online for $25 per person (includes a festive cup and a designated time slot); food and drink can be purchased at an additional cost. Walk-ins are first-come, first-served; seating fee is $15 and does not include a cup or designated time slot. Dining sessions are 90 minutes; souvenir cups are included while supplies last. More info: 516-274-8586, uniquesocialevents.com
Holiday Hop Bar Crawl: A one-day Riverhead bar crawl that’s encouraging goers to "wear whatever holiday gear you’ve got" is set to take place on Dec. 3, starting at Riverwalk Bar and Grill at 6 p.m. For three hours, participants will visit the North Fork Brewing Co., Peconic County Brewing and Tradewinds Brewing, among other locales. The after-parties get started around 9 p.m. at Craft’d, Diggers Ales ‘N Eats and Riverwalk Bar and Grill where there’ll be more drinks, some grub and music. Tickets — bought ahead of the crawl for $14.99 and day of for $19.99 — include shuttle service, signature cocktails at Montauk Distilling and $5 craft beers at each brewery, plus additional discounts on food and beverage. Must be 21 years or older to participate. More info: downtownriverhead.org
NEW WINTER RESTAURANTS
WhiskeyNeat (124 E. Main St., Patchogue): Friends Rob Delgiorno and Michael Jordan have opened this 85-seat restaurant and whiskey bar with dishes that range from gochujang wings and grilled octopus to pastrami sandwiches and fried boneless chicken thighs over grits doused with hot honey. The spot offers all-day happy hour, from noon to 7 p.m., that slashes prices by half for every spirit behind the bar. "We wanted people to be able to try all of the cool whiskeys," said Delgiorno, whether Wellers 90 Proof Rye (rare) or Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Year (super rare) which retails at $2,150 or so a bottle. More info: 631-600-3434, whiskeyneatny.com
Tiesto's Restaurant (411 W. Main St., Patchogue): Chef Luis Marin, who spent 27 years as the head chef at Painters Restaurant in Brookhaven, mixes gastropub fare with Mexican, Spanish and Ecuadorian dishes at this new Patchogue eatery. Daily brunch (until 3 p.m. each day) ushers in omelets, eggs Benedict, huevos rancheros, chicken over waffles and a flatbread breakfast pizza. Later in the day, starters go from skirt-steak-topped nachos to shrimp ceviche with tostones. Burgers, pumpkin ravioli, paella and wine-braised short ribs appear on the larger plate list. There's also a lengthy cocktail roster featuring a bracing house margarita (made with agave syrup and tequila infused with multiple berries) and shareable 100-ounce sangrias and rum punch. More info: 631-730-8602, tiestosrestaurant.com
SUP Vietnamese Pho & Grill (1113 North Country Rd., Stony Brook): "Sup" means soup in Vietnamese and Chef Tiger Le, formerly of Pho Vietnamese on the Lower East Side, is proud of his broth, which simmers all day. Most of the soups here are based on beef broth and feature various combinations of beef eye round, brisket, short ribs, meatballs, tripe and bone marrow. There are also chicken and vegetarian broths, with complementary additions. Add delicate rice noodles to soup and you have pho, which is traditionally served with a side dish of herbs and vegetables for maximum customization. The menu also features starters like Vietnamese summer rolls (with big, tender tiger shrimp) and braised pork ribs. (Other location at 998 Carmans Rd., Massapequa). More info: 631-675-6777, supvietnamese.com
Teddy's Bully Bar (46 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay): This Teddy Roosevelt-themed spot (complete with a 6-feet or so tall depiction of his face in neon) takes over the space formerly occupied by Canterbury’s, which for decades was OB’s most dependable local haunt. The dining room has been spiffed up with bar tables atop vintage bicycles and a brand-new fireplace, and there’s live music every evening but Sunday, when it’s in the afternoon. Menu highlights include a fine burger called the Hangover, the meat chargrilled and topped with a fried egg, bacon and Cheddar cheese; a panini-style Cuban sandwich of roast pork and Swiss cheese; grilled oysters with bacon, Parmesan cheese and cherry peppers; and fried codfish served with fries. More info: 516-408-5339, teddysbullybar.com
Season (133 Glen Head Rd. in Glen Head): On an island in which too many places promise far more than they can possibly deliver, Joe Marchisotta’s restaurant is the opposite. The chef, who spent 25-plus years cooking at some of NYC's finest establishments, is serving open-faced short rib ravioli, Chilean sea bass and more in an old brick building whose facade would give speakeasies a run for their money. Although currently only open for dinner, and just four evenings a week — a Sunday brunch launches this month — word-of-mouth has already generated serious business. More info: 516-962-9330, seasonbistro.com
Nunzi's (125 Secatogue Ave., in Farmingdale): This new, Instagram-friendly Italian spot is located below Farmingdale's Fairfield Knolls apartments, just steps away from the LIRR. Nunzi's, named for the owner's late grandfather, exudes Manhattan vibes with a chic black interior illuminated by neon signs and glitzy bubble glass light fixtures. Executive chef Marc Wisehart turns out everything from stuffed Italian peppers and cacio e pepe to more modern takes on classics that include Limoncello wings and "rotolo di uova" (egg rolls stuffed with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and cheeses). Finish with the tiramisu explosion, a rainbow cookie cake with tiramisu filing that's covered in white chocolate truffle. More info: 516-586-8447, nunzis1274.com
Arcadia Retro Eats (2890 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): It’s hard to believe the '80s was 40 years ago, but stepping inside Levittown’s new restaurant-arcade brings you right back. The décor touches on "Saved by the Bell" and throwback blockbuster hits, and diners can play timeless games like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Bubble Hockey. On the menu, diners will find old school comfort foods. Standouts include disco fries, wings and brick-pressed burgers. More info: 516-899-5309, arcadialevittown.com
King's Chophouse (52 E. Main St., Bay Shore): King's Chophouse is a foil of sorts to the sprawling steakhouses of Nassau County: Dry-aged ribeyes, steak fries as wide as two fingers and clear-as-day Gibson cocktails served in a 45-seat, almost noir-like space of ornate Art Nouveau wallpaper with a veined marble bar, moody lighting and polished details. After two years of COVID-delayed planning, the restaurant has landed in a building that was once a deli and, fittingly, a butcher. Besides steaks, the menu features a double-cut Berkshire pork chop with romesco sauce, plums and chorizo; and sliced duck breast from Crescent Duck Farm. There's also a raw bar. More info: 631-647-2688, kingschophouse.com
RESTAURANTS DECORATED FOR CHRISTMAS
Oconee East Diner ( 749 Main St., Islip): Chef Bill Thompson is responsible for this eatery's eye-catching holiday displays. Above each table and booth are any combination of giant Christmas balls, artificial poinsettia leaves, snowflakes and starbursts. And while the sight of full-tilt decor is an annual experience, there are also updates to look forward to--such as the 12-foot skeleton standing outside wrapped in a string of glowing bulbs and wearing a santa hat. It's joined by a blow-up Grinch and and inflatable "Minion." "We only got the skeleton in the last week before Halloween," explains owner Spiro Karagiannis, "and kids really love it." For the first two years the diner was open, Karagiannis says he hired a decorator. When that person retired, Karagiannis bought his decorations and Thompson took over. Each year, he spends about $1,000 to replenish the displays, which come down after Little Christmas. More info: 631-581-2663, oconeediner.com
Robkes (427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): This longtime Italian restaurant isn’t just a solid bet for red snapper alforno, pork chop martini or celebrity sightings, but come this time of year, it’s a solid bet for a festive dining experience, too. Oversized bundles of light-up garland line the front of the stand-alone building where you can dine inside for a low-key vibe, or head to the heated tent for an over-the-top one. Here, you’ll find an abundance of fresh and faux hanging florals and ornaments, life-size nutcrackers and Santa statues spread throughout the space. Experience it until February. More info: 631-754-9663, robkesnorthport.com
The Ice Cream Chick (46L Gerard St., Huntington): This five-month-old ice cream shop has transformed into a pink and purple fantasyland for the winter — with dashes of silver and gold. "We don’t allow red and green in here," said owner Christine Cairo. Until at least January, your next housemade ice cream sundae can be had under a ceiling of pink French silk ribbon and snowflakes. More than a handful of trees are setup throughout the space, along with festive lighting, glitter reindeers and disco balls. . More info: 631-673-1100, theicecreamchick.com
View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale): When you step into this riverside fine dining restaurant tucked between the Connetquot River and a residential area of Oakdale, you'll be greeted by snow-dusted trees covered in seashell and starfish ornaments. It's "simple, yet stunning," said general manager Joe Scalice of the classic rustic-meets-nautical décor. For more than 35 years, a professional designer has been called in to decorate each of the restaurant's rooms. Lit garland elegantly drapes throughout the tea room, which features a sushi bar, waterfall and two fireplaces. The main bay-view dining room is accented with frosted trees and vintage lanterns, among other decorations. Customers can expect the waterside seafood spot to carry its festive theme through Jan. 6. More info: 631-589-2694, lessings.com
Buckram Stables Cafe (31 Forest Ave., Locust Valley): Hit the slopes, no skis required, at this cozy restaurant that is transformed into a winter wonderland with a moving, miniature ski lift that stretches halfway across the back of the dining room. It's all part of the main attraction: a mantle that sits above the restaurant's booths and greets you upon entering the establishment. A small ski village sits atop decorated with numerous faux trees, snow and little cabins. The restaurant’s exterior is decorated as well, with 48-inch wreaths hanging from the cafe's front windows, along with garland, plants and holiday lights. More info: 516-671-3080, buckramstables.com
Il Posto Di Joey (84 New York Ave., Huntington): This classic Italian eatery features about $3,000-worth of festive wreaths and ribbons around its dining room. The restaurant's 25-foot fire-retardant Christmas tree has also returned to the patio. Decorations will stay up through Jan. 6. More info: 631-271-2253; ilpostodijoey.com
The Milleridge (585 N. Broadway, Jericho): This Jericho mainstay has more room than most -- 12 acres -- to dress for Christmas. In November, an in-house staff of about 20 spent nearly two weeks hanging wreaths on every window (about 150); placing roughly 600 poinsettias around the grounds; pinning down custom-made, light-up figurines throughout the adjoining walk-through village; and hanging a few hundred thousand holiday lights. Before they officially flipped the switch for the season, its president, Butch Yamali, says he sent a drone up for a full view of the village to ensure it was visible from nearby roadways. All told, he says he spent about $80,000 for the lavish display this season, and that attendees can also look forward to a holiday village, North Pole express train ride, holiday-related activities and karaoke. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com
B.K. Sweeney's Uptown Grille (636 Franklin Ave., Garden City): For more than 20 years, manager Lysa Jaramillo has decorated the pub the weekend before Thanksgiving . This year, Jaramillo and "her elves" (three co-workers) spent two full days hanging more than 15,000 lights throughout the pub. Lighted spiral Christmas trees and candy canes are at the main entrance. Inside the restaurant, garland lines entryways and trims the bar; wreaths are in abundance. Above the bar sits a Victorian village. Jaramillo reuses a lot of the decorations, which stay up through mid-January. "It's festive. Cozy," Jaramillo said. More info: 516-746-3075, bksweeneys.com
Uncle Bacala's (2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City): Italian food is the main event here, but come the holidays, the focus changes to décor, which starts in the restaurant’s vestibule with a life-size Santa surrounded by faux presents. Inside, owner Peter Hewitson and his staff dress the entire restaurant — a decked out Christmas tree greets guests upon arrival; oversized, lit wreaths line the window panels; and ribbon-studded garland, nutcrackers and small trinkets can be found throughout the eatery. Uncle Bacala’s is also bringing its "Winter Wonderland" outdoors for a second year, where guests can sit under a tent or in heated igloos surrounded by tall plants decorated for the holidays. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com
The Snapper Inn Waterfront Restaurant (500 Shore Dr., Oakdale): The owners have their Eastern European ancestry to thank for the inn's 30-year tradition of hanging not just ornaments but an entire tree — placed upside down — in the Oakdale eatery. It takes about four staffers to place the 6-foot-tall artificial tree in the Connetquot River dining room, named for the riverbank the restaurant sits on, and two to decorate it, said general manager Kerry Blanchard. Decorations go up the week before Thanksgiving and come down right after New Year's. Aside from the upside-down tree, fresh garland lines the restaurant's exterior, entrance, walkways and bar area. A 14-foot artificial tree stands in the main dining room, and more than 100 poinsettias are placed throughout the 10,000-square-foot space. More info: 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com
The Irish Coffee Pub (131 Carleton Ave., East Islip): This spot's natural colors lend themselves to the holiday season, says owner and operator Stephen Mahood. "We want it to be simple, subtle, elegant" while embracing the holiday season, he says. To strike that balance, the South Shore restaurant enlists the help of a former employee, Debbie McGorry, along with her assistant Liz Gorrasi, to decorate the entire 12,000-square-foot space with fresh wreaths indoors and outdoors, and poinsettias on all of the tables. Every year, The Irish Coffee Pub adds a few more details while maintaining an understated style. The greatest expense is the outside lighting, which largely contributes to the $10,000 decorating tab. More info: 631-277-0007, irishcoffeepub.com
Eric's Italian Bistro (70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola): This Italian restaurant lights up Old Country Road with a heavily decorated 150-pound wreath, illuminated stars, and some dressed-up garland and potted evergreen plants. Inside, there are more than 150 decorations including hanging ornaments, wreaths, bows, trees, garland and other (mostly handmade) pieces that are custom designed by chef and owner George Echeverria's wife Fanny. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com
HOT CHOCOLATE
South Shore Dive (65 Main St., West Sayville): At this trendy pub and restaurant, craft brews, cocktails and comfort food are the draw, and on Sunday nights through the winter, so is hot chocolate. Get a mug of traditional or mint hot chocolate, which can be spiked with RumChata or Stoli vanilla, plus add toppings like marshmallows, Teddy Grahams and gummy bears. Live music and a snow machine add to the vibe. More info: 631-218-6500, southshoredive.com
The French Workshop (191 7th St., Garden City): This French-style bakery, which recently opened its second Long Island location, brings three types of hot cocoa to the table: classic hot, white chocolate and Nutella. The shop uses authentic chocolate — Monin for the white and Valrhona for the classic — for a tasty, rich cup of cocoa. Nutella is combined with steamed milk and ice for the third offering. Top your drink off with a sprinkle of cinnamon or classic housemade whipped cream. (Other location at 417 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview). More info: 516-248-6800, thefrenchworkshop.com
Druthers Coffee (1113 North Country Rd., Stony Brook): Melted-down white Callebaut chocolate and oat milk are infused with chamomile, lavender, spearmint, lemon myrtle and butterfly pea flower to create Druthers’ aptly named blue cocoa. Also on special through the winter: spicy cocoa (a dark chocolate and oat milk version infused with cayenne pepper and orange zest). If you want to stick to the basics — there’s also a classic vegan hot chocolate. Served hot or cold. More info: druthers.coffee
For Five Coffee Roasters (292 Plandome Rd., Manhasset): The sleek For Five cafe may be known for its roster of coffee, but don't side step the hot chocolate (made with chocolate ganache and steamed milk). Before it's served, a barista will finish it with an Instagram-worthy design. More info: 516-918-9488, forfivecoffee.com
Grindstone Coffee & Donuts (7A Main St., Sag Harbor): This hipster doughnut shop also offers an impressive drinks list. Try a traditional hot chocolate or kick it up a notch with a spicy creation, the Mayan Mocha, made with Monin dark chocolate syrup, steamed whole milk, Saigon cinnamon and Cayenne pepper, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. More info: 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com
Coffee Booths (226 Middle Country Rd., Selden): Specialty lattes are just the tip of the iceberg at this hidden gem. The family-owned and operated spot has a housemade hot chocolate on the menu (melted Belgium chocolate, sugar and a hint of Ghiradelli Classic White vanilla chips mixed with milk and steamed; topped with whipped cream and drizzling of chocolate), but any of its 15 specialty lattes can instead be made with a hot chocolate base. Options may include such rich flavors as s’mores, spicy dark chocolate, chocolate-dunked pretzel, Rice Krispy Treat and black-and-white cookie. Cash only. More info: 631-846-1966, coffeebooths.business.site
Whiskey Down Diner (252 Main St., Farmingdale): Sister and brother duo Alyson and John Kanaras are slinging more than just pancakes and eggs at their diner. Ahead of the holidays each year, the duo extends its drink menu to include Scott Calvin’s Boozy Hot Chocolate Bar (an homage to Tim Allen's character in "The Santa Clause.") It consists of five spiked hot chocolates — peppermint, s’mores, peanut butter, salted caramel and rainbow cookie; $12 each — and will be available through the winter. The drinks are made with a Nestle rich cocoa base, then jazzed up with liquor and toppings unique to each flavor. New this year: a flight of three five-ounce versions for dine-in only; $15 a flight. More info: 516-927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com
Toast Coffeehouse (9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore): This carnival-themed breakfast-and-lunch spot offers a standard hot chocolate, also available in specialty options like s'mores and salted caramel. Hot chocolate here is served in 20-ounce glasses and can be spiked with vanilla or coconut rum. The Bay Shore Toast is also selling hot chocolate "bombs"-- a milk chocolate ball served in a mug with a side of steamed milk and either Bailey's Irish cream or whiskey. (Other locations at 242 East Main St. in Port Jefferson and 46 East Main St. in Patchogue). More info: 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com
Costa Nova Waffle (211 2nd St., Mineola): This dainty waffle house that transports you straight to Portugal with its décor and food offers two hot chocolate options: Nutella and traditional. Both are made with Ghirardelli chocolate powder, which is mixed with water and steamed milk, then topped with a mocha drizzle or marshmallows. If you order the Nutella, the hazelnut spread is slathered on the inside of the cup. More info: 516-500-9802, costanovawaffle.com
Soul Brew (556 Route 25A, Saint James): Since its inception in 2016, this coffee shop has been creating whimsical cups of joe. The same rings true for its hot chocolates, sometimes topped with Oreos, whipped cream, cinnamon, sprinkles or cereals. Standards on the menu include s’mores, peanut butter and banana, but turn to its extensive latte menu for more adventurous flavors like Cinnabon, apple pie, crunch berry, rainbow cookie or butter beer (for a hot chocolate, the base of the drink is swapped from an espresso to a Ghirardelli chocolate sauce base). Available hot or chilled. (Other locations at 2718 Grand Avenue, Bellmore 556 and 387 New York Ave., Huntington.) More info: 631-250-9238, soulbrew.coffee
Witches Brew Coffee House (311 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead): This Gothic Victorian cafe offers hot chocolate in 30 flavors — cocoa powder is infused with hot water and steamed milk, then mixed with syrup, allowing customers to choose from flavors like peanut butter, chocolate cupcake, raspberry and caramel. For a caffeine boost, try the half cocoa-half coffee (café au lait with cocoa powder and steamed milk). All drinks can be topped with marshmallows, shredded toasted coconut, sprinkles and more. More info: 516-489-9482
SOUP
Avli (461 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead): Avgolemono, a heavenly Greek amalgamation of lemon and tempered eggs, is here augmented by a hearty amount of breast meat and contributions of carrots and orzo suspended in a thick and creamy velouté. (Other location at 2449 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore). More info: 516-564-7575 avligreek.com
NY Soup Exchange (945 Franklin Ave., Garden City): Ken Kaplan’s Galveston gumbo is as hearty as it gets. Expect bountiful portions of pork sausage and chicken to lose themselves in Cajun splendor and heat, assisted mightily by a buttery roux studded with onions and okra. You’ll find no better cure for the winter blues. Or blocked sinuses, for that matter. More info: 516-742-7687, nysoupexchange.com
Luso (133 W. Main St., Smithtown): Caldo verde, a Portuguese soup, is the very definition of rib-sticking, particularly at this churrasqueira, where the verde-ness comes not from kale but mellower collard greens, which join forces with an exceptionally creamy potato base, kicky vinegar, and a few thin slices of smoky chouriço scattered here and there. More info: 631-406-6820, lusorodizio.com
Los Andes (1844 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park): The seafood soup known as parihuela is the draw here. Finely crafted by a reverent kitchen, this version features shrimp, calamari, mussels and more, all soaking in a spicy fish stock so heavenly, you won’t leave a drop. (Other location at 275 E. Main St., Patchogue). More info: 631-392-1555
Pine Aire Fish & Deli (140 Pine Aire Dr., Bay Shore): At Pine Aire Fish & Deli, a Salvadoran seafood restaurant adjacent to a fish market, the two-meal-sized sopa de pescado comes with shrimp, a few clams and a whole red snapper in a heady brew, fragrant with cilantro. More info: 631-231-1655, pineairedeli.com
Little Mexico (3253 Horseblock Rd., Medford): At this supersized new Mexican restaurant in Medford (a younger-but-bigger sibling to the original Little Mexico in Middle Island), warm up with a bowl of pozole, the hearty soup made from a chili-rich broth, big hunks of pork and the eponymous pozole (hominy), kernels of corn that have been plumped and tenderized by a soak in a mild lye solution. More info: 631-730-8199
Saigon Casa (4747 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station): In addition to a fine, fragrant pho, Saigon Casa makes the great noodle soup from the north Vietnamese city of Hue, bun bo Hue. It starts with pho broth that is fortified with chili paste, fermented shrimp paste and various bits and bobs of meat. The noodles for bun bo Hue are, as in pho, made with rice, but they are much thicker — almost as thick as Japanese udon — which suits the soup’s robust character. More info: 631-509-1000
Bigelow’s (79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre): While fried clams take center stage at this South Shore stalwart, in-the-know customers commence with clam chowder. The white is all creamy New England luxuriance while the red is that rare bird, a Manhattan clam chowder that doesn't taste like minestrone with a few clams thrown in. Don't care for clams? The suave seafood bisque features crab, shrimp and scallops. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com
Yamaguchi (49 Main St., Port Washington): Among the classics at this long-standing Japanese restaurant is nabeyaki udon, thick wheat noodles in a crystal-clear broth along with chunks of chicken, shrimp tempura, sliced fish cakes, scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Thanks to its cast-iron pot, the soup stays hot for as long as it takes you to finish it. More info: 516-883-3500, restaurantyamaguchi.com
Dun Huang (8 Cold Spring Rd., Syosset): This new restaurant specializes in the hand-pulled wheat noodles of the Gansu province in Northwest China. The signature dish here is Lanzhou beef noodles, named for the province’s capital, which features noodles in a beef broth slicked with a layer of chili oil, along with slices of beef tendon and radish. Noodles are also available extra-thin, wide and extra wide. More info: 516-921-7060, dunhuangfood.com
RESTAURANTS WITH FIRE PLACES
7 Gerard (7 Gerard St., Huntington): It’s only fitting that this wood-fired grill possesses some firepower outside of the kitchen. As heat rises, it’s only fitting that you’ll need to ascend to the top of this luxurious three-story restaurant to seek out the fireplace lounge. More info: 631-944-3777, 7gerard.com
Amici (304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai): Not one, not two but three fireplaces grace this sprawling Italian-American restaurant. Whether you prefer the bar, main dining room or back room, your Parm, Marsala or Francese will be served over pasta with a side of hearth. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
Cassariano (348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola): Cozy needn’t be synonymous with old-fashioned. Case in point: Cassariano, a sleek, modern Italian restaurant whose two elegant dining areas are separated by a free-standing fireplace that illuminates both. The menu’s New American touches include swordfish carpaccio and roasted duck breast with fig risotto. More info: 516-280-8990, cassariano.crave.it
Barney’s (315 Buckram Rd, Locust Valley): Founded by Barney Burnett in 1893 (a literally larger-than-life figure whose 10-foot-long leather belt is displayed on the wall), this tavern is the perfect spot for a drink or a meal after a drive along the winding roads of Nassau’s Gold Coast. It’s been recently reinvigorated by new chef-owner Michael Caristo. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com
Davenport Press (70 Main St., Mineola): Hard by the train tracks, this historic building began its life as a bank before becoming a printing press in 1924 and an easygoing American restaurant in 1978. The multi-roomed premises feature a collection of antiques and vintage photos; the big fireplace in the main dining room fits right in. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com
Nancy’s (25541 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park): The very model of a cozy restaurant, Nancy’s features a refined, comfort-food menu that is the perfect complement to the fireplace that dominates the chalet-style dining room. Chef-partner David Sanders grinds his own beef, hand-cuts his own fries and makes his own bread and pasta. More info: 718-343-4616, nancysrestaurant.net
Old Fields (81 Broadway, Greenlawn): This Greenlawn stalwart comes into its own in winter, when the weather outside is offset by the warmth of the brick-and-wood décor and comfort-heavy menu of grills and braises. Grab a booth or a high-top table in the lounge to be backlit by the enormous fireplace. More info: 631-754-9868, of1956.com
Primi Italian Steakhouse (999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip): This Italian steakhouse makes good on both promises and, during the cold months, adds a third feature: A huge fireplace that adds a flickering glow to the capacious bar and the front dining room. More info: 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com
Rothmann’s (6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich): If you’re not warmed enough by the prime meats and drinks, the lounge at this venerable steakhouse provides a roaring fire as well. After a long hiatus, Rothmann’s brunch buffet (all you can eat lobster, oysters, prime rib, smoked salmon and much more for $59.95) has returned. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com
Ristorante Gemelli (175 E Main St., Babylon): The Tuscan-fantasy-farmhouse décor of this dependable Italian restaurant is further rusticated by the fireplace set into the back wall of the vaulted dining room. It’s a perfect setting for enjoying pappardelle Bolognese, Mama Gemelli's meatball parmigiana or the stuffed veal chop. More info: 631-321-6392, gemellirestaurant.com
Compiled by Corin Hirsch, Erica Marcus, Joann Vaglica and Scott Vogel