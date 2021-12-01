TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

The ultimate guide to winter dining on Long Island

By Newsday Staff
Print

Winter is here and it's time to get cozy. Whether you're looking to have happy hour in a heated igloo, dine by a fireplace or warm up with some stellar hot chocolate, we've got your ultimate guide to eating out this season on Long Island.

IGLOOS AND PRIVATE DINING

HOLIDAY POP-UP EXPERIENCES

NEW WINTER RESTAURANTS

RESTAURANTS DECORATED FOR CHRISTMAS

HOT CHOCOLATE

SOUP

RESTAURANTS WITH FIRE PLACES

Latest reviews

People wearing protective face masks walk along the
Despite variants, Singapore's COVID-19 strategy on track
The "Great American Hero" at Arcadia Retro Eats
Retro restaurant-arcade opens in Levittown
Patrons Naomi and Troy DeMontmorency, from Kern County,
LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax
Chef Cesar Aguilar plates shrimp a la plancha
New LI restaurant debuts 9-course, ever-changing tasting menus
Police inspect vehicles at a road block on
New variant not stopping New Zealand's reopening plans
The Shegg Sandwich at The Shed in Huntington.
All-day-brunch spot opens third LI location
Didn’t find what you were looking for?