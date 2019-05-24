Finally: the unofficial start of summer. It's going to be a busy weekend for eateries with a taste of the season. Head to a restaurant on the waterfront. Here are three.

Louie's Grill & Liquors in Port Washington started as a barge in 1905. It has had several lives at this bay perch and is a comfortable, reliable spot. Recommended: shrimp cocktail, seafood salad, New England clam chowder, lobster tacos with Sriracha aioli, fish tacos with mango slaw, crabcakes, lobster roll with tarragon mayo, steamed lobster, herb-crusted halibut, buttermilk-fried crisp chicken sandwich, Moderate to expensive.

Louie's Grill & Liquors, 395 Main St., Port Washington, 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com

Fatfish on the Water in Bay Shore is serving tapas as well as the seafood that made it a destination. You'll feel ready for a beach walk. Recommended: chorizo and peppers, piquillo peppers stuffed with shrimp risotto, grilled calamari, oysters Rockefeller, raw oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster salad, chargrilled monkfish with paprika-horseradish sauce, pan tomate, patatas bravas, steamed lobster, Cedar River hanger steak, grilled chicken. Moderate to expensive.

Fatfish on the Water, 28 Cottage Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-2899, fatfish.info

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria in Southold has become a North Fork mainstay, sunny and welcoming, with very satisfying food. Recommended: pan-seared lump crabcake, Baja-style fish taco, sweet-and-spicy shrimp, grilled calamari, yellowfin tuna poke, fish and chips with beer-battered cod, macadamia-coconut crusted flounder, pan-seared yellowfin tuna, grilled swordfish, grilled flat iron steak with salsa verde and charred lemon, Moderate to expensive.

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria, 62300 Main Rd. (Route 25), Southold, 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com