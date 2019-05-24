TODAY'S PAPER
Louie's Grill & Liquors in Port Washington and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

The whole steamed Maine lobster is served with coleslaw and corn on the cobb at Louie's in Port Washington. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Finally: the unofficial start of summer. It's going to be a busy weekend for eateries with a taste of the season. Head to a restaurant on the waterfront. Here are three.

Louie's Grill & Liquors in Port Washington started as a barge in 1905. It has had several lives at this bay perch and is a comfortable, reliable spot. Recommended: shrimp cocktail, seafood salad, New England clam chowder, lobster tacos with Sriracha aioli, fish tacos with mango slaw, crabcakes, lobster roll with tarragon mayo, steamed lobster, herb-crusted halibut, buttermilk-fried crisp chicken sandwich, Moderate to expensive.

Louie's Grill & Liquors, 395 Main St., Port Washington, 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com

Fatfish  on the Water in Bay Shore is serving tapas as well as the seafood that made it a destination. You'll feel ready for a beach walk. Recommended: chorizo and peppers, piquillo peppers stuffed with shrimp risotto, grilled calamari, oysters Rockefeller, raw oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster salad, chargrilled monkfish with paprika-horseradish sauce, pan tomate, patatas bravas, steamed lobster, Cedar River hanger steak, grilled chicken. Moderate to expensive.

Fatfish on the Water, 28 Cottage Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-2899, fatfish.info

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria in Southold has become a North Fork mainstay, sunny and welcoming, with very satisfying food. Recommended: pan-seared lump crabcake, Baja-style fish taco, sweet-and-spicy shrimp, grilled calamari, yellowfin tuna poke, fish and chips with beer-battered cod, macadamia-coconut crusted flounder, pan-seared yellowfin tuna, grilled swordfish, grilled flat iron steak with salsa verde and charred lemon, Moderate to expensive.

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria, 62300 Main Rd. (Route 25), Southold, 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

