Lucy by Marina Bakery opens in Valley Stream

Lucy Espinal is the proprietor of Lucy by Marina Bakery in Valley Stream. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Marina Bizcocho has been Elmhurst’s go-to destination for Dominican and American baked goods for more than 40 years; now the proprietor’s daughter-in-law, Lucy Espinal, has opened an outpost in Valley Stream, just opposite the Gibson LIRR station.

Lucy by Marina Bakery opened in November. Espinal, who lives nearby, said that much of her business is custom cakes, but the bright little shop is also a fine place to pick up cookies, pastries, muffins, pies, cheesecakes and layer cakes. The bakery’s specialty is Dominican cake, two layers of vanilla sandwiching a filling of dulce de leche, pineapple or guava. Espinal noted emphatically that these fillings are made by hand, never come out of a can. A cake serving up to eight people is $30, up to 18 people is $50, up to 25 people is $75.

Other Dominican items include tres leches cake ($6.50 to $50; $36 for a dozen mini tres leches) and flan ($30, or $5 per slice).

The shop opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m., 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Lucy by Marina Bakery is at 503 Dubois Ave., Valley Stream, 516-490-9500

