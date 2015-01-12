TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Reminick

Magic Taco in Islip Terrace planning comeback after fire

Magic Taco Corp. on Sunrise Highway in Islip

Magic Taco Corp. on Sunrise Highway in Islip Terrace was ruined in a fire that broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known and no one was at the restaurant when the fire began, authorities said. Photo Credit: Magic Taco Corp.

So glad to hear from co-chef/owner Steven Scalesse that Long Island hasn't tasted the last of the kimchee tacos and carne asada steamed buns that were served at Magic Taco Corp. in Islip Terrace.

The little roadside shack was devastated by a fire on Saturday, Jan. 10. Coincidentally, just two days before, the eatery was featured prominently in a Newsday story about Long Island's most unconventional tacos. Magic Taco Corp. had also been my No. 4 pick for the Top 10 Cheap Eats restaurants of 2014, having garnered a three-star review in August — two months after the restaurant made its debut.

Scalesse, who was awakened Saturday morning by a call from police, said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. What he can say for sure, though, is that he and co-owner Devin Delgado are “absolutely planning to reopen” —  although where remains to be seen. We will keep you posted.

