The Main Event and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Bar food and good beer and drinks available

Bar food and good beer and drinks available at the Main Event, in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
It will be hard enough to watch the Patriots and the Rams in Super Bowl LIII this weekend, especially as the mourning period continues over the Jets' and Giants' RIP seasons.

But there are spots where you can gather, have some sporty food, and think ahead while quietly cheering for L.A.

The Main Event is a sports bar and restaurant with branches in Plainview and Farmingdale. Recommended: jumbo Bavarian pretzel; Greek salad; cheese quesadilla; chicken wings; shrimp cocktail; pulled pork mini-burgers; broiled pork chops. Full buffet with beverages slated for Sunday, $65 for adults; children, $30. Moderate.

The Main Event, 799 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-935-5120; 1815 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, 631-522-1030; themaineventny.com

Post Office Cafe in Babylon has been in business for 40-plus years. It's an informal destination for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Recommended: Thai calamari; crisp cod and carne asada tacos; pastrami-and-corned beef Reuben; grilled chicken club sandwich; four-cheese macaroni and cheese; fish and chips made with cod; cheeseburger with bacon-onion marmalade. Moderate.

Post Office Cafe, 130 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-669-9224, lessings.com

The Rust & Gold in Huntington is a spirited sports bar and eatery with fine cocktails and brews on tap and in cans. Recommended: buttermilk "popcorn" chicken; housemade potato chips; "everything" spiced baked pretzel; nachos; chicken wings; hot Italian beef sandwich with sliced ribeye, peppers, provolone, and Monterey Jack cheeses; lobster roll; crisp fluke taco; double-patty cheeseburger, Moderate.

The Rust & Gold, 70 Gerard St., 631-629-4431, therustandgold.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

