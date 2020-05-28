Main Street Pizza Company is thinking outside the box.

In April, the pizzeria debuted the “Bored Game” pizza box, its take on the classic Monopoly board game in versions geared toward kids as well as adults (the over-21 edition doubles as a drinking game). All orders come with dice, too.

“We did the pizza kits, then we did the pizza kits with sangria,” owner David Fabrizi said, adding that both were popular with his customers, but he was itching for something bigger, more creative. Enter the “Bored Game,” initially available only upon request, but due to high demand, is now the pizzeria’s permanent pizza box.

That’s not the only game tied to the pizzeria. Once a month, it also hosts a virtual bingo night. For every $20 spent at the pizzeria during the same week that bingo is being hosted, customers get a playing card, which includes a Zoom ID and password. Winners can claim their prizes, which so far have included a 317 Main Street gift card, Flux Coffee pack and beer sampling kit from Lithology, at the pizzeria.

Aside from games, the pizzeria is also staying on trend by offering boozy ice pops in flavors like Jack and Coke, peach Bellini and rum punch, plus pouched cocktails and frozen alcoholic slushies. On the food front, its partnered with Farmingdale brewery Lithology Brewing Co. to make IPA dough.

The pizzeria, which opened its doors only five months before the pandemic hit Long Island, is slated to open Main Street Social, a wine bar offering modern Italian tapas, this summer.

Main Street Pizza Company is at 302 Main St. in Farmingdale. 516-777-3600. mainstreetpizzali.com