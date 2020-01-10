Barosa, the 50-plus seat Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Mineola, has a new moniker as of last week: Main Street Pizza.

While the owners and name have changed, the staff and menu remain, as do its signature subway tiles and wood paneling. There is, however, one notable addition: a salad bar.

For $9.99, customers can create a made-to-order salad, which includes five toppings. The concept is straightforward: Choose a base (mixed greens, spinach, iceberg, romaine or kale), then dress it up with toppings (cherry tomatoes, olives, chickpeas, sliced hard boiled eggs and beets, to name a few). Chicken, avocado, bacon, fresh mozzarella, tuna and shrimp can also be added for an additional $1 to $5. Top it off with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette or ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese dressing. Soon, at the salad bar, customers will be able to grab yogurts and egg, pasta, potato and chicken salads.

Main Street’s lunch menu encompasses a variety of soups ($5), salads ($7-$10), heroes ($8-$11), panini and wraps ($7-$8), and pastas ($10). The dinner menu is a bit more complex — Grandma’s meatballs, Italian egg rolls (crumbled sausage, broccoli rabe, Fontina and mozzarella), four varieties of calamari — traditional, arrabbiata, Valentina (sautéed in tomato sauce with broccoli rabe and hot cherry peppers) and Main St. (with white wine or tomato garlic sauce and served on oven-fresh bread). Spaghetti carbonara, fungi risotto, pork chop bruschetta and eggplant Parmesan, among other dishes are also available. Dinner prices range from $8 for an appetizer to $32 for an entree.

Delivery is available via GrubHub and Seamless.

Main Street Pizza, 106 Main St. in Mineola (a few doors from Roast Sandwich House), is open weekdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays. 516-877-7850. mainstpizza.net