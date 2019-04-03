Westbury residents who need a 3 a.m. pancake fix are out of luck for the next few weeks, at least. The Majestic Diner on Old Country Road, one of only a handful of 24-hour diners on Long Island, has closed for renovations.

“It’s important to stay current,” said Philip Bogdos who, with his father, Nick, has owned the diner since 2011. “For a diner to be successful, it’s not just about good food, good service and cleanliness. You need to stay ahead of the curve to keep your customers engaged."

Bogdos said that the interior was getting “a complete and total face-lift,” with new tables, chairs, booths, carpets and LED lighting. The design, he said, would be a mix of modern and retro, and “not cookie cutter.” Outside, some aging gray tiles will be replaced by mosaic and the colorful lights may be enhanced.

The Majestic, he said, has occupied this spot across from the former Source Mall since the 1950s, when it was called Libby’s. According to Bogdos, it became the Monte Carlo the following decade and, in the 1980s, the Reef. The “Majestic” dates from the mid-1990s, he said.

Only a very few menu items will change when the diner reopens. “We’ve added some salads, panini and wraps,” Bogdos said, “and we got rid of some of the more expensive fish dishes — halibut and Chilean sea bass — as well as the beef and calf’s liver.”

Bogdos hopes to reopen by April 12 and will document the renovation’s progress on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Other 24-hour diners include Yesterday's Diner in New Hyde Park, Carle Place Diner, Massapequa Diner, Embassy Diner in Bethpage, Candlelight Diner in Commack and California Diner in Patchogue.

The Majestic Diner is at 498 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-997-6010, majesticdinerli.com.