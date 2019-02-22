TODAY'S PAPER
Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

The Nashville hot chicken served with cole slaw

The Nashville hot chicken served with cole slaw and sweet potato casserole at Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset.  Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
It's Oscar weekend. Whether you're eating in or dining out, here are three restaurants that should satisfy as you cheer for your favorite movies.

Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset is the new name of Mara's Homemade. But the soulful cooking is as full-flavored it always has been. Recommended: char-grilled oysters, deviled oysters, crawfish-stuffed bread, gumbo, po'boy sandwiches, southern fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, Arkansas smoked barbecue, crawfish boil, hamburgerrs. Moderate.

Mara's Southern Kitchen, 236 W. Jericho Tpke. (Muttontown Plaza), Syosset, 516-682-9200, marassouthernkitchen.com

Mama Angelina's in Hauppauge is a local go-to Italian-American favorites, pastas to pizzas, hero sandwiches to full main courses. Recommended: Gorgonzola salad, spaghettini with garlic and oil, manicotti, lasagna, pasta piselli, scungilli and calamari fra diavolo, chicken Parmigiana, eggplant rollatine, the "Roma" hero, the "Venetian" hero, calzones, Sicilian pizza, Margherita pizza, Grandpa and Grandma pizzas. Moderate.

Mama Angelina's, 1251 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, 631-360-1463, mamaangelinas.com

Fax Chix in Farmingville is an informal, no-frills, cash-only spot for Mexican and Portuguese dishes prepared both quickly and with care. Recommended: whole rotisserie chicken, grilled skirt steak, breaded steak, tacos al pastor, grilled chourico sausage, cod cakes, steak fajitas, roasted pork, Cuban sandwich, rabbit stew, spicy seafood soup, mixed grill (a Saturday special). Inexpensive to moderate.

Fax Chix, 868 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville, 631-736-4600, faxchixrestaurant.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

