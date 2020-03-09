Looking for a place on Long Island to watch March Madness unfold? The NCAA Tournament, which begins March 17, includes nearly 70 games over a three-week span. For basketball fans seeking drink specials, food options and quite a few televisions, here are some local bars and eateries providing a method to the madness.

Canz Sports Bar and Grill (1610 Old Country Rd., Westbury): With a Sam Adams order, patrons can enter to win tickets to the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden (now through March 14). Promotions include a $20 beer tube containing 100 ounces of Sam Adams Boston or Seasonal in a self-serve, table-top tap. While watching a full slate of games on the venue’s 30 televisions, take advantage of the daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. half-off draft beer special, and 3 to 7 p.m. happy hour (includes items like pretzel bites and Jose Cuervo shots for $3, quesadillas and house cocktails for $4, and loaded fries and Jameson shots for $5). More info: 516-227-2269; canzwestbury.com

MoMo’s Sports Bar and Grill (350 Union Ave. in Holbrook and 667 Montauk Hwy. in Bayport): Forget brackets, do boxes. While boxes are more commonly used for Super Bowl parties, here the same concept will be used for the NCAA National Championship game. Boxes are $20, with the halftime and final score winners each getting $500, and $1,000 going to the St. Baldricks Foundation, which raises funds for childhood cancer research. Head in for the "First Four" games on March 17, when burgers are buy-one-get-one from 5 to 10 p.m., or during the "Elite Eight" on March 28, when MoMo's Too hosts its annual St. Baldrick's head-shaving fundraiser, and select a box. But remember, one made or missed free throw could be a box-buster. More info: momossportsbarandgrill.com

Rudi’s Bar & Grill (554 New York Route 112, Patchogue): ‘Tis the season of beers and brackets. Customers can fill out a bracket, with prizes awarded to winners, and watch all of the games on the venue’s 16 TVs. NCAA T-shirts will be given to all in attendance on the tournament’s opening day. Ease the pain of a bracket-buster upset with $3 Sam Adams drafts during tournament games, and daily food specials like 50-cent wings on Sundays. For the championship game on April 6, there will be giveaways, buy-one-get-one burgers and $5 margaritas. More info: 631-627-6726; rudisbarandgrill.com

The Main Event (1815 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale): Bring the whole team down for March Madness. With two bars that can be reserved, this venue is a popular location for NCAA Tournament corporate viewing parties. With over 80 televisions, and a wide array of food options ranging from appetizers and shareables to seafood and steak to wraps and sandwiches, there is something for all, whether solo or in a group. Thursday is all-day happy hour, and oh by the way, that just so happens to be when the first round of the tournament tips off. More info: 631-522-1030; themaineventny.com

The Village Idiot Pub (2811 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove): The Stony Brook women’s basketball team soon could make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. For students seeking a nearby locale to celebrate the March Madness atmosphere, this Lake Grove venue offers a lively setting with 20 TVs at the bar and 13 in the dining room, live music, and a DJ on St. Patrick’s Day, which is the same day the tournament begins. An extensive food menu includes favorites like the Stoopid Sliders (ranging from mini burgers, crabcakes, pulled pork, lobster rolls, and filet mignon), Sweet Jesus Fries (sweet potato fries with cinnamon sauce and pecans), and half-off apps from 3 to 7 p.m. during the week. Oh, and Stony Brook students get 10% off their bill. More info: 631-676-2323; vip3lg.com