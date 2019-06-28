Tullulah's in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
You can never start celebrating the Fourth of July too early. Here are three American restaurants to get the party started weekday to weekend.
Market Bistro in Jericho is a solid choice for a taste of what America takes in, with appetizing side trips. Recommended: seared bison sliders, market pickles, grilled octopus salad, crisp rock shrimp tacos, MB cheeseburger with garlic aioli, goat cheese-and-Honeycrisp apple flatbread, dry-aged ribeye steak, pan-seared strip steak, braised short rib, roasted Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.
Market Bistro, 519 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-513-1487, marketbistroli.com
Tullulah's in Bay Shore delivers an urban vibe, diverse cuisine, and a sense of energy that drives it all. Recommended: panko-fried rice balls with manchego cheese, farro salad, pickled fennel, pickled chiles, macaroni and cheese with pork belly, banh mi sandwich, baby back ribs, chorizo sausage, herb-breaded cod, roasted guinea hen, Benton's country ham, Hudson Valley duck prosciutto. Moderate to expensive.
Tullulah's, 12 Fourth Ave., Bay Shore, 631-969-9800, tullulahs.com
Off the Block Kitchen & Meats in Sayville is both butcher shop and restaurant, full-flavored and sharp. Recommended: skirt steak and eggs at brunch, pork belly-apple steamed buns, duck confit steamed buns, pastrami-corned beef Reuben, pulled pork quesadilla, Cuban sandwich, garlic-Buffalo fried chicken sandwich, strip steak au poivre; five-cut burger, skillet macaroni and cheese. Moderate to expensive.
Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, 501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.