Tullulah's in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Bahn Mi, house-smoked Berkshire pork belly, pickled vegetables,

Bahn Mi, house-smoked Berkshire pork belly, pickled vegetables, herb aiolo on French bread at Tullulah's in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
You can never start celebrating the Fourth of July too early. Here are three American restaurants to get the party started weekday to weekend.

Market Bistro in Jericho is a solid choice for a taste of what America takes in, with appetizing side trips. Recommended: seared bison sliders, market pickles, grilled octopus salad, crisp rock shrimp tacos, MB cheeseburger with garlic aioli, goat cheese-and-Honeycrisp apple flatbread, dry-aged ribeye steak, pan-seared strip steak, braised short rib, roasted Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.

Market Bistro, 519 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-513-1487, marketbistroli.com

Tullulah's in Bay Shore delivers an urban vibe, diverse cuisine, and a sense of energy that drives it all. Recommended: panko-fried rice balls with manchego cheese, farro salad, pickled fennel, pickled chiles, macaroni and cheese with pork belly, banh mi sandwich, baby back ribs, chorizo sausage, herb-breaded cod, roasted guinea hen, Benton's country ham, Hudson Valley duck prosciutto. Moderate to expensive.

Tullulah's, 12 Fourth Ave., Bay Shore, 631-969-9800, tullulahs.com

Off the Block Kitchen & Meats in Sayville is both butcher shop and restaurant, full-flavored and sharp. Recommended: skirt steak and eggs at brunch, pork belly-apple steamed buns, duck confit steamed buns, pastrami-corned beef Reuben, pulled pork quesadilla, Cuban sandwich, garlic-Buffalo fried chicken sandwich, strip steak au poivre; five-cut burger, skillet macaroni and cheese. Moderate to expensive.

Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, 501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

