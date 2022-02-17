Eric LeVine just keeps pushing back. When the chef and his partner, Joe Fortuna, opened Farmingdale’s 317 Main Street in Nov. 2019, the gastropub boasted a 100-room dining room and generous bar. Behind the main room was an event space, Stage 317, that, during the pandemic, was drafted to provide additional socially distanced seating. (It’s now back to hosting live shows.) But 317 Main Street is a deep building, and behind Stage 317 was yet another space with a door that opened onto the municipal parking lot. LeVine didn’t see any reason why he couldn’t expand back 600 (square feet) and also fill a need for the community.

The initial concept for The Marketplace at 317, which opened a year ago, was a grab-and-go cafe operated by another local business that had lost its lease. But in January, LeVine launched The Marketplace at 317-2.0, which features wares sourced from local producers, most of whom have not had a brick-and-mortar retail location. First among equals is Side Hustle Bread, Jim Serpico’s two-year-old, Plainview-based artisanal bakery. Every day, Serpico, whose main gig is television and film production, delivers crunchy sourdough baguettes, garlic-rosemary sourdough, Cheddar-jalapeno sourdough, semolina bread, "Jimmy’s all-day prosciutto bread" and par-baked take-and-bake sourdough, which customers can finish baking at home. On weekends the selection expands to include bagged pizza dough, sea salt-truffle focaccia, challah, Kalamata olive bread and more.

Moving into the sweet realm, there's Hella Good Cream Puffs, filled and topped with everything from cannoli cream and cookie dough to Camembert and Nutella. Macaron Maman provides traditional sandwich cookies and larger, stacked "cakes." Even though they have their own storefront (in Huntington), Don Donneruno’s Cupcake Don cupcakes have also taken up residence here. And the secret is now out about Secret Stuffed Cookies, bruisers stuffed with everything from churros to bacon.

For all your cheese and cured-meat needs, Hanane Rasuli’s French Boards & Bites NY is supplying 317 with charcuterie boxes and boards. There are always a few small boxes on hand or call ahead to order one to your own specifications.

"I wanted to help these other businesses," LeVine said, "and also to provide a gathering place for this community." The marketplace also provides a venue for his own takeaway products such as empanadas (chicken and beef), homemade ravioli (wild mushroom, mac ‘n cheese, lobster, vegan spinach, pear-prosciutto, quattro formaggi and more), pasta sauces and dips. Plus a nice selection of oils, vinegars and other condiments.

The Marketplace at 317 is open Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enter through the municipal parking lot. 317 Main Street, Farmingdale, 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com/marketplace