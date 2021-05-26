Bring your quarters to Lido Beach — on Wednesday, May 26, the iconic Marvel Frozen Dairy is offering 25-cent soft-serve cones in honor of its 70th anniversary.

Marvel has long been a staple of the beachside community, doling out ice cream in cups, cones, sundaes, sandwiches, shakes and floats from its tidy window-service shop on Lido Boulevard. A second outpost opened on the Long Beach boardwalk in 2020. Both locations will offer 25-cent cones or cups 11 a.m.5- p.m. Wednesday, one per customer.

Marvel's history in Lido Beach dates back to 1951, when the Papageorge family established the business. After a 35-year run, it was sold to Arthur Katsafouros, who ran the business until the current owners, the Fragioudakis family, came on the scene in 2014.

What hasn't changed along the way is the soft-serve, available in the usual stable of ice cream flavors (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, coffee) as well as a short roster of nonfat frozen yogurt varieties. Wednesday's 25-cent deal is for a small cone that includes one topping — sprinkles, crunchies or its signature brown bonnet dip into a melted vat of chocolate-, cherry- or peanut butter-flavored topping that quickly hardens to a crisp shell.

Marvel Frozen Dairy, 258 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, and on the Long Beach Boardwalk at National Blvd., 516-889-4232.