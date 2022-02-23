Brazilian steakhouse Master Grill is bringing the churrascaria experience to the South Shore. The independently owned restaurant, now open in Massapequa, follows the same all-you-can-eat model (called rodizio) as international chains Texas de Brazil and Fogo de Chao.

For less than $50, diners can take part in the experience in which servers (here, called gauchos or gauchas) continuously slice skewered charcoal-grilled meats tableside. Filet mignon, beef ancho (rib-eye), pork tenderloin, cordeiro (prime lamb steak and chops), coxa de frango (spicy chicken legs) and linguica (spicy pork sausage) are among the 15-plus rotisserie meats offered.

The experience correlates with a red and green card system — when the green side is up, gauchos know to keep delivering food; when it’s on red, they know to stop.

Also included are unlimited trips to the market table, where diners can get platefuls of salad, from quinoa Morocco salad and potato Brazilian salad to spring mixes; vegetables, like grilled zucchini, asparagus, roasted red peppers and broccoli; seafood, such as salmon, shrimp and lobster bisque; and an assortment of cold cuts, cheeses and house-baked bread. (There's a $30 market-table only option, too).

An a la carte menu made up of a 32-ounce tomahawk or porterhouse steak, or sea bass with garlic butter sauce, rounds out the dining options at $100 for two. The premium cuts are accompanied by market-table sides, too.

Reservations cap at two hours; dine-in only.

The 325-seat restaurant replaces Olive Garden, with a dark, sultry vibe throughout its multiple dining rooms. There’s a bar stocked with the usual wines, beers and liquors. Classic Brazilian cocktails featuring cachaça, like the traditional (with lime and sugar), passionate (with passion fruit and lime) and strawberry hibiscus caipirinha (with housemade hibiscus elixir, strawberries and lime), are also available. Drinks are pay-as-you-go, as are desserts: Housemade Brazilian flan, chocolate lava cake, Key lime pie and papaya cream.

We Deliver! The best of FeedMe right in your inbox By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Master Grill is open weekdays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and weekends from noon to 10 p.m. Find it at 5598 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa. 516-308-7838, mastergrill.us