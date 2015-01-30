TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

McDonald's to launch pay-with-lovin' campaign

Through February 14, McDonald's will randomly select customers to Pay With Lovin'. Credit: Handout

Sometimes, love may be all you need — at least when it comes to getting your hands around a Quarter Pounder with cheese.

From Monday through Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., McDonald’s will randomly select customers to pay for their orders with what they call “lovin’.” Which means that instead of dollars and cents, you might be asked to phone a family member to say “I love you,” hug a friend, compliment someone or exchange a “friendly fist bump” with a McDonald’s crew member. Really.

The “Pay with Lovin’” spot is set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX.

