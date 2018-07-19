There’s a whole new meaning behind T.G.I.F., thanks to McDonald's.

The chain announced this week that it is extending its National French Fry Day promotion and is offering free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday through the end of the year.

But there’s a catch. The promotion is only valid when you download and make the purchase on the McDonald's app.

The chain is offering a similar deal on soft drinks. You can score a free one every Tuesday and Thursday with a $1 in-app purchase.

McDonald's isn't the only fast food restaurant offering money-saving deals on its app. Burger King, Wendy's, Sonic, Chick-fil-A and more have offered free or discounted food and beverages to their mobile users.