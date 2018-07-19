TODAY'S PAPER
McDonald's offering free French fries to app users every Friday

McDonald's is giving away free fries every Friday

McDonald's is giving away free fries every Friday for the remainder of 2018. Photo Credit: Ryan C. Jones

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
There’s a whole new meaning behind T.G.I.F., thanks to McDonald's.

The chain announced this week that it is extending its National French Fry Day promotion and is offering free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday through the end of the year.

But there’s a catch. The promotion is only valid when you download and make the purchase on the McDonald's app.

The chain is offering a similar deal on soft drinks. You can score a free one every Tuesday and Thursday with a $1 in-app purchase.

McDonald's isn't the only fast food restaurant offering money-saving deals on its app. Burger King, Wendy's, Sonic, Chick-fil-A and more have offered free or discounted food and beverages to their mobile users.

