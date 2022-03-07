Think you make a mean meatball? Then put that meatball where your mouth is on Wednesday as Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and DiMaggio’s Pizzeria host a contest to determine "Long Island’s Best Homemade Meatball."

You and your meatballs will be judged by Joe Gannascoli, the private chef who played Vito Spatafore on "The Sopranos," and social-media maven Sal DiBenedetto, aka The Grubfather. Competitors should bring at least a half dozen meatballs.

If eating meatballs is more your scene, there’s a contest for you too: Join about a dozen Hicksville firefighters to see how many you can consume in three minutes. The winner will get $1,000.

The event will get underway at 11:45 a.m., meatball eating will commence at noon and meatball judging will follow shortly thereafter. Sign up for either or both contests by going to longislandsbestmeatball.com.

Competitors and spectators alike are highly encouraged to order something from DiMaggio’s because 100% of the day's sales, from opening to closing, will be donated to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

DiMaggio’s Pizzeria is at 3 W. Village Green, Hicksville; 516-796-0611, dimaggiospizzeria.net.