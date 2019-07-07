Two years after it changed hands, and seven years after it first opened, Mediterranean Seafood & Grill has apparently closed in Great Neck. No one answers the phone at the restaurant; lights are off and tables and chairs have been removed.

The restaurant, owned by Brady Land, was the successor to Ayhan’s Mediterranean Shish Kebab, which occupied this spot from 2012 to 2017. Land, formerly the general manager of the Ayhan’s empire, kept elements of the existing pan-Mediterranean menu, but added a seafood focus.

Ayhan Hassan once operated nine eateries on Long Island. Now he presides over Ayhan’s Shish Kebab restaurants in Baldwin and Port Washington and the Mediterranean Marketplace & Café and Fish On Main, a seafood restaurant, also in Port Washington.

Old timers may recall that, before it was Ayhan’s, the corner spot at 132 Middle Neck Road was occupied, from 2001 to 2011, by Bistro Grill, a French-accented kosher steakhouse.