Just in time for the turning of the seasons, comfort food spot Melt Shop has opened its second Long Island location, in Smith Haven Mall.

Diners can find the new eatery, which opened early last week, in the food court between T-Swirl Crepe and Little Tokyo. The shop serves grilled cheeses ($5.59 to $7.59), chicken and burger melts ($9.49), housemade chicken tenders ($5.49 to $8.99), salads ($9.89) and tots ($3.49 to $5.49). Vanilla, Nutella, Oreo, strawberry and chocolate truffle make up the shakes menu; each costs $5.49.

Last year, its fried chicken melt, which features crunchy fried chicken, sweet and salty red cabbage slaw, pepper jack and melt sauce (spicy aioli meets ranch dressing) on country white bread, was included in Newsday’s Long Island restaurants serving over-the-top grilled cheese roundup.

In 2015, Melt Shop opened in Roosevelt Field mall's upper level Dining District — between Bloomingdale’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods — at 630 Old Country Rd. in Garden City.

Melt Shop Smith Haven is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Melt Shop is at 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-236-9120, meltshop.com