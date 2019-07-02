Greenport’s newest hotel, the Menhaden, has given over its first floor to two new dining venues. The Merchant’s Wife lounge is to the left of the reception desk. The Merchant’s Wife cafe is to the right.

The stylish lounge, with marble-topped tables at the windows, low-slung black velvet seating in the bar area, and black and white botanical murals hand-painted by local artist Kara Hoblin, serves Mediterranean small plates for dinner. Offerings include grilled squid and charred octopus with chickpeas, tomatoes and capers; flatbreads with littleneck clams and broccoli rabe; sweet pea agnolotti; and branzino a la plancha. For brunch, there is pizza with egg, asparagus, ham, fontina, and hollandaise; lemon ricotta pancakes with candied pistachios and mint; and a grapefruit salad with oat milk panna cotta.

The poured concrete bar, illuminated by black wicker pendant lamps and dreamy tea lights, beckons with plenty of local beer and wine choices.

The cafe has comfy sand-colored couches, glossy black shelves of books and beach curiosities, and a shiny black and white coffee counter where espresso from Four Five and decadent pastries are available. A selection of grab-and-go sandwiches, snacks, and salads handy for beach and boat outings sit in a refrigerated case. There is also a rooftop deck with a romantic fire pit and expansive bay views, where food from The Merchant’s Wife is served, but only to guests registered at the hotel.

The lounge and cafe are open on weekends, with plans for extended service as the summer progresses.

The Merchant’s Wife, 207 Front St., Greenport, 631-333-2777, themenhaden.com