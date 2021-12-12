Six years after launching in Rockville Centre, Mesita has expanded. A second location debuted in Garden City in October with an identical menu and a comparable modern interior featuring lots of rustic details, warm colors and some added Mexican-inspired flair. It takes over the space that was last Asian Moon.

Chef-owner Antonio Chicas, who runs the new location with John Cestare, Matt McBride and Steve Buccela, turns out a menu of authentic Mexican fare with conventional fajitas, tacos and burritos. Among the entrees are enchiladas, a parrillada Mexicana (grilled shrimp, skirt steak, grilled chicken and chorizo with sautéed peppers, onions, plus rice and beans), pescado de la casa (red snapper with rice and vegetables) and its signature steak, an ancho Chile rib-eye served with potatoes and citrus salad. Smaller, shareable plates round out the menu; think tableside guacamole, street corn and ceviche.

Mesita's lineup of 100-plus tequilas includes locally-owned Prospero, Casamigos, Casazul and Espolon, which is used in its mega margarita, a 54-ounce concoction. It can be ordered in flavors such as jalapeño, peach, pineapple and coconut. There are also 12 standard-sized margaritas, and the recently-introduced margarita flights besides the "flaming margarita," dubbed the passionada.

With about 100 seats, the casual restaurant-bar serves lunch and dinner every day, and brunch on the weekends. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, diners can order tres leches pancakes, churro waffles, avocado toast and breakfast tacos.

Cestare and McBride said Long Island can expect to see at least four more Mesita locations — Bay Shore, Amityville, Smithtown and Patchogue — within the next two years.

Mesita is open daily — Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find it at 825 Franklin Ave., Garden City. 516-464-2288. mesitarestaurants.com