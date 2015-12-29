TODAY'S PAPER
Mexican restaurant Tocolo Cantina hosting live music series in Garden City

Tocolo Cantina will host live music on Thursdays,

Tocolo Cantina will host live music on Thursdays, presented by SX Liquors. Photo Credit: Barbara Alper

Tocolo Cantina, the Garden City restaurant known for its Mexican fare with a California accent, launches a live “Thursday Night Music Club” on Jan. 7.

The events, presented by SX Liquors, are slated for Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. The performers include Gail Storm on Jan. 7; Phil Smith, Jan. 14; Jesse Andrews, Jan. 21; and Ryan Dooby, Jan. 28.

There will be tastings of SX brand liquors at the sessions.

Tocolo Cantina has undergone a change in chefs and has streamlined its menu since earning a two-and-one-half-star rating in February. Currently, the Thursday night special is pork carnitas for two, with Serrano-tomato salsa, avocado relish, black beans, and house-made tortillas, for $39.

Tocolo Cantina is situated in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza shopping center, 920 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-222-0060 tocolocantina.com

By Peter M. Gianotti

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

