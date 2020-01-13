Mi Ranchito Bar & Grill, a staple of the Port Washington dining scene for 20 years, has closed.

According to a note posted on the restaurant’s door last week, the shuttering stemmed from lease issues. “Unfortunately, we have had unsuccessful negotiations to renew our lease,” read the note, “and we have had no choice but to close this location.” The Mojito Cafe & Lounge, which like Mi Ranchito is owned by Israel Guzman, will remain in business so customers might “continue to enjoy the Latin American dishes you have come to love over the years.” Mojito’s menu is the same as Mi Ranchito’s, according to the note.

Guzman came to the United States from El Salvador in 1980, launching Mi Ranchito in 1999 with his wife Rosa. Over the years, the restaurant received consistent praise for its Mexican-Salvadoran menu, most recently in May of last year, when it landed on Newsday’s list of top tacos on the Island.

The Mojito Cafe opened on Main Street in Port Washington in 2011 and a third Guzman restaurant, Mole Mole Mexican Grill, opened three years later, also on Main Street. The latter was not mentioned in the Mi Ranchito note.

“We thank you for your support and patronage over the past 20 years,” read the note.

Mojito Cafe & Lounge is at 109D Main St. in Port Washington (516-439-4666) and Mole Mole Mexican Grill is at 73 Main St., also in Port Washington (516-321-9707).