Milito's, a friendly Italian spot formerly known as Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant, has closed in Huntington Station.

The dining room, which was decorated with an image of the Mona Lisa, was an easygoing place for lunch and dinner. It earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2015 when it opened under its original name. Chef-owner Emilio Valle had named the restaurant after himself but, after a few months, decided to rebrand to avoid being confused with Emilio’s, the more casual Italian spot that has been open for decades in Commack, most of them primarily as a pizzeria. "Milito" was his nickname.

Emilio's succeeded La Spada, also an Italian restaurant, on the site that for decades housed Patti-Jon's restaurant, on the west side of Walt Whitman Road, near the Walt Whitman Shops.

Valle, who had been the chef at La Spada, is a brother of the owners of Casa di Fratelli in Westbury. But the brothers at the Westbury restaurant, which received a two-star rating in Newsday in 2017, had no stake in Milito's.

Milito's starred with pastas such as pappardelle with tomato sauce, diced eggplant and ricotta; mezzi rigatoni Bolognese; orecchiette with sauteed onions, prosciutto, peas, and mascarpone; and bucatini all'Amatriciana.

Main dishes includes eggplant rollatini and Parmigiana; chicken scarpariello; veal Milanese; grilled pork and grilled veal chops; and zuppa di pesce.

Milito's was at 315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station.