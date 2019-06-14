It's time to rescue Dad, Grandpa, and all fathers from grilling and other duties. Here are three restaurants that suit the weekend, and have year-round appeal.

Mill Pond House in Centerport serves a serene water view along with very good, mainly American cuisine, especially seafood and steak. Recommended: New England-style clam chowder, lobster bisque, raw bar selections, fish and chips made with cod, sauteed soft-shell crabs, steamed lobster, pan-seared halibut with honey-lime vinaigrette, sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna, grilled pork chop with hot cherry peppers, bacon cheeseburger, grilled bone-in rib-eye steak, porterhouse steak for two. Moderate to expensive.

Mill Pond House, 437 E. Main St., Centerport, 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com

Bacaro in Massapequa Park specializes mainly in Italian and Italian-American small plates, and satisfying big appetites. Recommended: rice balls with pancetta, Asiago cheese, and peas; zucchini fries; crab cakes with corn salsa; lamb sliders; eggplant "meatballs," Margherita pizza, wedge salad, burrata salad; fusilli in Sunday gravy with short-rib meatballs, pappardelle Bolognese, manicotti, lasagna, pork osso buco, chicken Parmigiana, Moderate to expensive.

Bacaro, 1020 Park Ave., Massapequa Park, 516-798-1555, bacarony.com

Monsoon in Babylon, situated dramatically in a former Bank of Babylon building, is a striking destination for Asian fare, sushi, and steak. Recommended: sashimi and sushi, chef's choice plate, specialty sushi rolls, steamed pork buns, pork gyoza, vegetable dumplings, steamed shredded duck buns, chicken lettuce wraps, spicy tuna ceviche, crab cakes, skirt steak yakitori, strip steak, "shaking" beef, Beijing duck, Korean fried chicken, flourless chocolate torte. Expensive.

Monsoon, 48 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-587-4400, monsoonny.com