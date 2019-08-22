For decades, chef Guy Reuge has earned a four-star rating for his restaurant Mirabelle. His cuisine has taken in French, New American, and farm-to-table with equal flair, both at its former St. James address and now at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook.

But Reuge's fare isn't always haute and refined. He's equally at ease with rustic dishes and flavors, both of which are sometimes on display at Mirabelle and Mirabelle Tavern. And on Aug. 23, he'll host his seventh annual pig roast.

This event showcases a special menu focused on roasted suckling pig. The cost is $58 for adults and $20 for children 12 years and younger.

The star of the menu is expected to be the pig, but there will also be BBQ spare ribs, southern-style fried chicken and shrimp cocktail.

Side dishes take in macaroni and cheese, steak fries and BBQ ketchup, corn on the cob, tomato-and-mozzarella salad with basil, baked beans, a salad of local greens with mustard vinaigrette, cole slaw with malt vinegar, and Virginia grits with bacon.

The desserts: summer berries shortcake, cinnamon-baked apple, watermelon, and ice cream bars.

There also will be a children's station with chicken fingers and hot dogs.

Mirabelle is at 150 Main St. in Stony Brook. For reservations, call the Three Village Inn at 631-751-0555, or visit threevillageinn.com.