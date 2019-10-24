Irene Zheng is staying on trend with this one.

Zheng, owner of Mineola’s newest restaurant Miso Ramen & Hibachi, is no stranger to the restaurant business, having more than 20 years' experience in the business, including owning and operating at least 10 Japanese restaurants, which served sushi, but never ramen, and all of which were in New Jersey and Connecticut.

The eatery, which adapts the ever-growing open kitchen concept, features a single hibachi grill and ramen station that overlooks an L-shaped bar with seating for eight. Eleven tables make up the dining room, two of which are set up as picnic tables, plus an L-shaped counter that looks out onto highly trafficked Old Country Road.

Seven ramen bowls, including chicken, vegetable and spicy miso, have a spot on the menu ($10 for lunch, $13 for dinner), as do eight hibachi entrees, such as scallops, salmon and chicken ($10 to $13 for lunch, $13 to $28 for dinner), nine teriyaki dishes, including lobster tail, steak and shrimp ($10 to $12 for lunch, $13 to $28 for dinner). Appetizers ($4.50 to $9), salads ($5 to $9) and sides ($5 to $6) make up the rest of the menu.

Desserts — cheesecakes, shortcake, ice cream and mochi — ranges from $3 to $4. Drinkwise, Miso offers soft drinks ($2.50-$3), sake ($8-$35) and beer ($6).

Zheng isn’t the only one in the family involved in the restaurant business. Her sister Shirley owns the Plainview and Bay Shore locations of Kumo.

The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. Last call is at 9 p.m.

Miso Ramen & Hibachi is at 228 Old Country Rd. in Mineola. 516-742-1768.