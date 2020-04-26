Queso addicts, rejoice. After being shuttered for a month — and just in time for Cinco de Mayo — all 15 Island locations of Moe’s Southwest Grill are scheduled to reopen this week for takeout and delivery, with April 29 as the target date.

“People want their queso,” said Ryan Monahan, managing partner at the fast-casual Mexican chain. “I miss it myself, and I’ve been eating it for 16 years.”

Although sales had been down, “we're still OK,” Monahan added, “but we didn’t want to put our employees in harm’s way.” Collectively, the 15 restaurants employ around 250 Islanders, and he estimated that more than 90 percent of them would return to work. “We want to bring back 99 percent, but some people need to stay home with their kids or have other issues.”

Among the changes patrons can expect are Plexiglas shields installed at counters similar to those at grocery stores, and Moe’s employees’ temperatures will be regularly taken. Additionally, the eatery will launch a $39.99 taco family meal kit that feeds up to six.

“Cinco is always the busiest day of the year for us,” said Monahan. “We know it’s going to be different this year, but we just want to get back to work and do what we love doing.”

Restaurants are located in Bellmore, Centereach, Commack, East Meadow, Franklin Square, Garden City, Greenvale, Hauppauge, Massapequa, Melville, Oceanside, Patchogue, Plainview, Riverhead and Rocky Point. Check the status of locations at moes.com.