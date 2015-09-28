Farmingdale State College students have a new place to eat just steps away from campus. Say hola to the new Mojo Taco, which is under the same ownership as downtown Farmingdale's CaraCara Mexican Grill. In command of the freewheeling counter-serve newcomer is former CaraCara sous chef Brandon Wilson.

Wilson's menu veers a bit from the conventional. You'll find gyro tacos with tzatziki sauce. And rectangular flatbreads, baked in the pizza oven left over from its predecessor, University Pizza. The "nachulada" pie is an unusual number, topped with a melted chipotle cheese "fondue" that's crowned with crushed nachos, corn poblano salsa, black beans, guacamole and crema. And then, there's the Mojo crispy wrap: On top of a 12-inch flour tortilla go the fillings of the customer's choice. Atop that goes a 6-inch fried corn tortilla. The edges of the flour tortilla are folded around the corn tortilla to make, more or less, a circle (Wilson describes the shape as a "stop sign"). The whole entity is then grill-pressed and served.

Otherwise, for the most part, the place works in the manner of Chipotle Mexican Grill. Select the ingredients for your tacos (crisp or soft flour tortillas; soft corn tortillas available by request), burrito, burrito bowl or salad. Protein choices include chicken, ground beef, fish, egg and chorizo, steak, shrimp, and a steak-chorizo combination. Then choose toppings (such as pico de gallo, corn pico, cheese, jalapeño, black beans, salsa and sour cream) and, when appropriate, salad dressings (such as lime vinaigrette and chipotle ranch).

Prices range from $6 for a Mexican salad wrap to $11 for a steak torta, or sandwich.

Mojo Taco is at 1251 Melville Rd., Farmingdale, 631-420-8226., mojotacoli.com