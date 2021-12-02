TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Monroe's replaces Benny's Ristorante in Westbury

Roasted chicken with lemon at Monroe's in Westbury.

Roasted chicken with lemon at Monroe's in Westbury. Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

Post Avenue in Westbury has become a microcosm of sorts for the shifting sands of Long Island food. Once an Italian enclave lined with salumerias and pizzerias, a hungry seeker can now find lamb shish kebabs, lengua tacos, ice cream, pernil and dozens of other snacks besides (and still plenty of pizza).

Now Marilyn Monroe is in the vicinity, too, although in sculptural form: A life-size sculpture of the icon decorates the dining room of Monroe's, an all-purpose restaurant that has taken the place of Benny's Ristorante, an Italian-American fine-dining spot that operated for 32 years before closing in 2019.

Monroe's owners were elusive by phone, but the restaurant is linked to Tesoro, also in Westbury, and the liquor license is held by Anthony Vitucci, who also owns Tesoro. The spaciousness of Benny's dining room still seems intact, with the addition of a brick-lined side room for private dinners. The homages to Marilyn Monroe are many — from the bust of the actress' skirt being blown around to prints and photographs.

Menu-wise, Monroe's covers a lot of ground: Appetizers ($12 to $16) include clams casino, crab fritters with Old Bay aioli and "double-fisted" tacos (adobo chicken, short rib and shrimp tempura), Larger plates ($16 to $25) run the gamut from chicken parm, roasted chicken and marinated skirt steak to potato-crusted salmon in a beurre-blanc sauce and tuna poke. A chops menu lists multiple steaks, such as porterhouse for two ($100), and recurring weekly specials run from burgers and beer on Mondays to branzino on Fridays and lasagna Bolognese on Sundays. There is a curved, full bar lined with red leather, and several of the house cocktails are named for the namesake actress or her films, such as Some Like It Hot (a Casamigos tequila-driven spin on a margarita, topped with Grand Marnier).

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, with brunch also served on weekends.

Monroe's, 199 Post Ave., Westbury. 516-416-4181. monroeswestbury.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

People wearing protective face masks walk along the
Despite variants, Singapore's COVID-19 strategy on track
The "Great American Hero" at Arcadia Retro Eats
Retro restaurant-arcade opens in Levittown
Patrons Naomi and Troy DeMontmorency, from Kern County,
LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax
Chef Cesar Aguilar plates shrimp a la plancha
New LI restaurant debuts 9-course, ever-changing tasting menus
Police inspect vehicles at a road block on
New variant not stopping New Zealand's reopening plans
The Shegg Sandwich at The Shed in Huntington.
All-day-brunch spot opens third LI location
Didn’t find what you were looking for?