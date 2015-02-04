Monsoon, which earned four stars for its pan-Asian cuisine, has dropped the "Asian Kitchen and Lounge" subtitle and added "Steak & Sushi," reflecting a rebranding of the restaurant.

Diners will find surf-and-turf combinations, from filet mignon and rock shrimp tempura to skirt steak with Cantonese lobster; and a new emphasis on sushi and sashimi. Gone are dishes such as the Vietnamese summer roll and kimchee pancake.

But most of the fare that won accolades in in 2012, when Newsday named Monsoon the year's top restaurant, are still offered. Beijing duck, kung pao monkfish, "shaking beef," and dim sum dumplings and buns are mainstays. Korean fried chicken with miso mustard dipping sauce is a recent addition.

Michael Wilson continues as executive chef at the restaurant, which is part of the Bohlsen Restaurant Group. Other Bohlsen restaurants include Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip, Prime in Huntington, and H2O Seafood & Sushi in Smithtown. Last year, H2O dropped its "Seafood Grill" moniker and switched to add sushi to the name.

Monsoon Steak & Sushi, 48 Deer Park Ave., Babylon; 631-587-4400.