Mother’s Day has been celebrated in the United States for more than a century. It’s time to keep the party going on what’s considered the busiest day of the year for restaurants. Many restaurants serve special menus for the holiday, often at a fixed price. After all, how many meals have Mom, Grandma, maybe Great-grandma, and countless other beloved motherly people prepared for you?

If you’re considering restaurants for the festivities, here are 10 choices in various cuisines and at several price points, five each in Nassau and Suffolk. Prices generally don't include either tax or tips.

THE BELL & ANCHOR

3253 Noyac Rd., Sag Harbor

631-725-3400, thebellandanchor.com

The Bell & Anchor sports a water view and flavorful American and European dishes prepared with flair. Brunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with $18 to $26 dishes; dinner, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the restaurant’s regular menu of appetizers, $12 to $17; and main courses, $18 to $40, with lobster at market price. Brunch dishes include eggs Benedict, lobster Benedict, French toast, duck hash with poached egg and frisee vinaigrette, and a house-smoked salmon plate. Dinner appetizers include brandade of salt cod, potatoes, and garlic; fritto misto; mussels steamed with coconut milk, lemongrass, and Thai chiles; shrimp and grits; baby back ribs; and shrimp and grits. Main courses: pan-roasted fluke with lemon-saffron risotto; fish and chips; Provencal-style seafood stew; garganelli with lobster, corn, basil, and saffron cream; roasted chicken breast with mushroom risotto and broccoli rabe; sirloin burger; filet mignon; steamed lobster. For dessert, choices are a brownie sundae, maple crème brulee, almond cake, white chocolate-and-cherry bread pudding, ice cream, and sorbet.

DEL FRISCO’S GRILLE

160 Walt Whitman Rd. (Walt Whitman Shops), Huntington Station

631-423-0308, delfriscosgrille.com

Del Frisco’s Grille, the local link in the national chain, will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Mother’s Day menus are a la carte. Brunch dishes are $15 to $23, including selections such as a smoked salmon tower with cream cheese and fixings; cinnamon rolls; braised short-rib hash; crab cake or filet mignon Benedict; and red velvet Belgian waffle. Dinner main courses are $16 to $59. The dinner menu takes in ahi tuna tacos; jumbo lump crab cake; artichoke beignets; sweet corn bisque; pan-seared scallops with goat cheese polenta; short-rib beef Stroganoff with pappardelle egg noodles; cheeseburger; prime rib; strip steak; filet mignon; rib-eye steak; coconut cream pie; Nutella bread pudding; six-layer lemon cake; and caramel pot de crème.

HARLEYS AMERICAN GRILLE

283 Main St., Farmingdale

516-586-8000, harleysamericangrille.com

Harleys American Grille is one of the newcomers brightening downtown Farmingdale. On Mother's Day, the restaurant will offer its regular menu as well as a three-course, fixed-price dinner for $60. Service will be from noon to 9 p.m. The choices on the prix-fixe include appetizers such as burrata, baked clams, oysters, crab cake and slab bacon. Salads include Caesar, wedge and roasted beet. Main courses: filet mignon with crabmeat-stuffed shrimo and asparagus; lamb chops with mashed sweet potatoes, broccolini and mint jelly; blackened sea bass with coconut curry, littlenecks and bok choy; a New York strip steak with lobster tail and broccolini; and sesame-seared tuna with avocado crema, cucumber-mango salsa and wasabi mayonnaise. Leading desserts: almond-crusted ricotta cheesecake, and sweetly iced olive oil cake with stewed oranges, and for the holiday, red velvet cake and chocolate creme brulee.

JAMESPORT MANOR INN

370 Manor Lane, Jamesport

631-722-0500, jamesportmanorinn.com

Brunch is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at this charming wine-country restaurant on the North Fork. The a la carte brunch menu is $9 to $14 for appetizers and $15 to $21 for main courses; children’s dishes $12; desserts, $8. Fixed-price dinner is $65. Brunch fare ranges from asparagus bisque, roasted local asparagus, blueberry compote stuffed French toast, and a sirloin burger to crab cakes with corn salsa and chipotle remoulade, a BLT lobster roll, colossal shrimp and strawberry salad with greens and feta, and grilled salmon with soy-honey aioli. For dinner, selections include almond-crusted fried Brie, the beet salad, asparagus bisque and mixed greens to begin. Main courses: pan-roasted filet mignon with whipped potatoes, honey-dill-Dijon mustard roasted salmon, dill pollen-dusted cod with broccolini and lemon-scented risotto, and goat cheese pan-roasted chicken with maple-acorn squash puree. Desserts range from vanilla crème brulee to chocolate torte, cookies-and-cream caramel cheesecake to strawberry-shortcake parfait.

JEWEL

400 Broadhollow Rd. (Route 110), Melville

631-755-5777, jewelrestaurantli.com

Spirited and spacious, Jewel is popular for its New American cuisine. Brunch goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $39.95 per adult and $21.95 for children younger than 12. Dinner will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost: $59.95 for adults, $21.95 for children younger than 12. Brunch dishes include octopus salad, tuna Nicoise, marinated skirt steak, grilled salmon, individual pizzas, avocado toast with poached eggs, beef brisket burger, penne with veal sausage, spinach fettuccine with shrimp and crab, shrimp-and-veal meatballs, and beet salad with goat cheese and pistachios. For dinner: Basque-style cod with roasted peppers and potatoes; root beer-braised short ribs; butter-poached lobster with lobster risotto; roasted rack of lamb; and seared mahi mahi with tangerine ponzu sauce. Flourless chocolate cake, mango cheesecake and butter pecan bread pudding are daylong desserts.

THE JOLLY FISHERMAN & STEAK HOUSE

25 Main St., Roslyn

516-621-0055, jollyfishermanrestaurant.com

In business since 1957, The Jolly Fisherman & Steak House has served its share of Mother’s Day fare. The fixed-price, four-course dinner menu at the traditional eatery with a view of the pond this year ranges from $39 to $56, depending on the main course. Appetizer choices include Manhattan-style clam chowder, lobster bisque, seafood crepe, asparagus vinaigrette and fried calamari. The house salad follows. Main dishes take in baked salmon with a macadamia-nut crust, broiled Montauk swordfish with mustard sauce, marinated and seared yellowfin tuna, jumbo shrimp Francaise; branzino finished with lemon, wine and capers; the fried platter of sea scallops, shrimp and Ipswich clams; broiled filet mignon with Bearnaise sauce; roasted rack of lamb with Port wine sauce; roasted Long Island duckling with orange-brandy sauce, and chicken breast Marsala with mushrooms. For dessert: banana cream pie, flourless chocolate cake, cheesecake fruit cobbler, berries, ice cream sundae.

THE PALM COURT

1899 Hempstead Tpke. (Eisenhower Park), East Meadow

516-542-0700, ext. 1, thecarltun.com

The polished Palm Court is a showcase in The Carltun dining-and-catering complex. It’s where dinner will be served. The brunch buffet will be in the Grand Ballroom. It’s priced at $57 for adults and $26 for children 3 to 10 years old; dinner is $70 for adults, $35 for children. Remaining times for brunch: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; dinner from 4 p.m. Brunch breakfast fare, antipasti, pastas, seafood, a carving station with steak and roasted turkey, and a grill for marinated salmon and swordfish with salsa. The desserts include a make-your-own sundae, profiteroles, hot apple strudel, and cakes and pies. Dinner: veal agnolotti, shrimp cocktail, wine-poached pear salad; roasted chicken with porcini mushroom sauce, polenta fries and haricots verts; grilled black sea bass with bay scallops, Peruvian yellow-pepper sauce and mashed potatoes; eggplant Parmesan; lobster tail and filet mignon combination; and a tasting plate of desserts.

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

516-354-3131,parkrestaurant.com

Plattduetsche Park, one of Long Island’s few German restaurants, will celebrate Mother’s Day in its beer hall and restaurant. Buffet brunch in the beer hall will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the upper level and noon to 2 p.m. in the lower level. Cost: $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for children. Selections include those at omelet and schnitzel stations. And other dishes include mini-brats; sausage, egg and cheese sliders; chicken Cordon Bleu; blueberry-filled pancakes; lingonberry-filled crepes; battered-and-honey dipped fried chicken; smoked salmon; and a chocolate-fondue fountain. Dinner will be from noon to 8 p.m. in the main dining room, where the regular menu will be served: appetizers and soups, $7 to $16; main courses, from wursts and schnitzels to pork shank, loin of pork, sauerbraten, and braised beef, $12 to $32. Desserts include apple strudel, fried apple rings, Black Forest cake and Sacher torte.

SANDBAR

55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

631-498-6188, lessings.com

This handsome spot is set to serve a three-course, fixed-price dinner from noon to 8 p.m. The price is $75. The wide-rangin selections include chickpea fries with Sriracha aioli; shrimp cocktail; warm goat cheese salad; duck tacos; charred octopus; grilled swordfish with vegetable ratatouille and tapenade; breaded local fluke with saffron potato, asparagus and lemon-mustard aioli; pan-seared sea scallops with basmati rice, roasted Japanese eggplant, and mango coulis; bucatini with Manila clams, shrimp, garlic, parsley and tomato broth; seared breast and leg confit of Long Island duckling with Moroccan-style couscous, spring onions, shiitake mushrooms and kumquat gastrique; almond ginger tart; lemon doughnuts; chocolate tartlet.

SPUNTINO WINE BAR & ITALIAN TAPAS

1002 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Garden City

516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

Brunch, dinner, and a spring-truffle menu will be offered at Spuntino, a stop for savory small plates. Brunch is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The truffle menu is $65, and incudes Crescent Farm duck breast, ravioli, bruschetta, skirt steak and a graham cracker-ricotta tart, each black truffled. The “bottomless brunch” includes mimosas, Bloody Marys and sangria, at $18 with a purchase of brunch food, which includes an omelet, frittata, panino, pulled-pork hash, steak and eggs, salads, a breakfast pizza with eggs, and French toast. The main menu includes cheese and cured meats, grilled asparagus, rice balls, meatballs, pizzas, bruschetta, salads, pastas, flat iron steak with salsa verde, strip steak, pork ribs with barbecue sauce, roasted chicken, lamb chops, chicken Milanese, a mixed grill of meats, swordfish with chorizo-and-bean stew, branzino with chickpea salad and salmoriglio sauce, and calamari with tapenade relish. Dishes are $4 to $42.