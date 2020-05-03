Mother’s Day is bringing a creative new wave of pickup or delivery options. Chain restaurants including Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse, and Carrabba’s are offering bargain family bundles like Bonefish’s $49.90 mahi and shrimp dinner that feeds up to five and includes salad, sides, bread, and dessert. Independently owned local places are offering reasonably priced pancakes, pasta, and barbecue, and could use your support. Or consider splurging on dinner from a special occasion restaurant like the Mansion at Glen Cove or Nick and Toni’s.

IF YOU WANT BRUNCH

Hatch (286 Main Street, Huntington): Mother’s Day meal kits feeding four people include an Avocado Toast Bar for $49.95 with eggs any style, avocados, roasted tomatoes and all the fixings. You can add a Build Your Own Mimosa kit for $25, with a bottle of Prosecco and a choice of juice. Order deadline is Thursday, May 7. More info: 631-424-0780, hatchbrunch.com

Prohibition Kitchen (115 Main St., Port Jefferson): A full Mother’s Day Brunch menu includes Spinach Benedict ($14), stuffed French toast ($14-$16) and sandwiches like doughnut grilled cheese ($17)--plus 16-ounce cocktails including blood orange “mom-osas,” and Giggle Juice (strawberry, peach, and passion fruit rum punch) are $20. More info: 631-473-0613, prohibitionpj.com

Garden Grill (64 North Country Rd., Smithtown): For $200 (including delivery), you’ll get enough food to serve 6: A classic breakfast spread of frittata, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, corned beef hash and pancakes; six family-style lunch dishes including Greek salad, short rib ravioli, roasted chicken, mac & cheese, bbq baby back ribs, and jambalaya, plus desserts. Order by Friday. More info: 631-265-8771, thegardengrill.com

GO UPSCALE

Bistro Etc. (43 B Main St., Port Washington): The Mother’s Day menu includes pay-per-person meals such as rack of lamb with pommes Anna, roasted asparagus, salad and carrot cake ($44) and coq au vin with roasted fingerlings, broccolini, salad and carrot cake ($34). More info: 516-654-5810, bistroetc.com

Mosaic (418 N. Country Rd., St. James): Eclectic family-style meals include choice of an entree or two from Sunday sauce, crab baked salmon, or halal spiced chicken and ribs. Meals come with steamed vegetables, salad, prosciutto and melon, a sourdough baguette, and a bottle of prosecco or rose. Raspberry-mint sangria and spiked ginger-peach tea are $25/quart, and wines from the list are 25% off. Order by Friday, May 8. More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com

Mansion at Glen Cove (200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove): Executive Chef Rodrigo Bernal is offering a set menu for $52 per person that includes a pan-seared jumbo crab cake, chilled Burgundy pear salad, surf-and-turf shell steak and lobster with mashed potatoes and asparagus, and a dessert trio. A children’s menu of flatbread pizza, chicken Parmesan, mac and cheese, and cookies is also available for $25 per child. Order by Friday, May 8. More info: 516-751-5623, glencovemansion.com

H20 Seafood and Sushi (215 W. Main St., Smithtown): H2O is preparing a 4-course feast for 4 to 6 people for $275. The meal includes a mixed green salad, baked Carbonara mac and cheese, and a choice of prime rib, filet mignon, bone-in pork loin or swordfish loin as an entree. There is chocolate pie with whipped cream for dessert. Add on a sommelier-selected box of 3 wines for $50-$100. (Other location at 605 Main St., Islip.) More info: h2oseafoodsushi.com

Leilu (10 New Street, Huntington): The $38 prix-fixe menu features 3 courses — appetizers include a crab cake, shrimp dish, meatballs, gazpacho and stuffed dates. Entrees include a flat iron steak with Gorgonzola mash, spring salmon, stuffed peppers, and a pasta dish with veggies and sausage or chicken breast stuffed with ricotta bacon and spinach. More info: 631-944-3111, leiluhuntington.com

FAMILY STYLE

Ben’s Kosher Deli (Locations in Bayside, Carle Place, Greenvale and Woodbury): Mother’s Day specials include a catering package for six ($99.99) that includes cold cuts, potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, rye bread, mini franks and potato knishes. If your stay-ah-home party is on the large side, there is a DIY BBQ package for 10 ($219.90) that includes beef franks, quarter-pound beef burgers, buns, ready-to-eat barbecue chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, canned sodas, condiments, and paper goods. More info: bensdeli.net

Cara Mia (3935 Merrick Rd., Seaford): This Italian spot is offering a 6-person Mother’s Day feast at home for $165 with a choice of antipasto (stuffed mushrooms, clams oreganata, and eggplant rollatini) pasta, an entree (Chicken Francese, Shrimp Scampi, and grilled salmon among the choices), and vegetable side with dessert (cannoli or chocolate-covered strawberries). Also included: A bottle of wine or espresso martinis. Order by Wednesday, May 6. More info: 516-804-9280, caramiarestaurant.com

Phil’s Pizzeria and Restaurant (820 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa): If Mom loves Italian, order a classic Sunday meal from Phil’s. Dinner for 4 to 6 people is $175 and includes an appetizer (baked clams, eggplant rollatini, mozzarella and tomato), a pasta (penne alla vodka, spaghetti Bolognese, linguine with white clam sauce), an entree (chicken Marsala, shrimp Scampi, grilled baby lamb chops), vegetable sides, a cheesecake and cannoli platter or tiramisu, and a bottle of red or white wine. More info: 516-799-5244, philspizza1.com

City Cellar (1080 Coroporate Dr., Westbury): City Cellar is catering for smaller (4-6) and larger (8-10) families. Starters include fried calamari ($35/$65), crab cakes ($40/$75), and tuna tartar ($40/$75). There are salads like Greek ($30/$55), pastas like lobster ravioli ($48/$85), and entrees including braised short rib ($65/$120) and chicken parm ($55/$110). And there's 50% off bottles of wine over $100. More info: 515-693-5400, citycellarny.com

Library Café (274 Main Street, Farmingdale): This Farmingdale resto (along with its siblings Maxwell’s, the Post Office Café, and Southside) mark Mother’s Day with family-style meals to go that include a choice of salad, entree (glazed ham, chicken bruschetta, braised beef shortribs, chateaubriand, or lobster ravioli). It's $50 for a family of four, with $12 for each additional person. For an extra charge, you can also have cheesecake, kids’ mac and cheese and chicken fingers, and/or a “pink party punch kit” which includes a bottle of rose vodka, lemonade and Sprite. Orders by Thursday, May 7. More info: 516-752-7678, lessings.com

EAST END

Green Hill Kitchen and Que (48 Front Street, Greenport): This upscale North Fork barbecue restaurant is offering delivery and takeout specials on Sunday, May 10. Choose smoked ham with charred pineapple, herb-rubbed leg of lamb stuffed with spinach and feta, or smoked prime brisket. All dinners include soup, potato gratin, green beans and brownie bites. Cost is $40 per person. House bottles of wine are $15, margaritas are $20/pint, and cans of beer are $3. Order deadline is noon on Friday, May 8. More info: 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Cowfish (258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays): Lunch specials are $75 for two and include an appetizer or salad, an entree and dessert, plus rum punch, margaritas, Bloody Marys, or mimosas. Dinner ($140 for 4) includes appetizers, salad, an entree (each diner can choose a different one) and dessert such as banana cream pie, flourless chocolate cake or a warm skillet cookie. Choice of bottle of wine or quart of a signature cocktail is included. Order by Friday, May 9. More info: 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Fresno (8 Fresno Place, East Hampton): This East Hampton stalwart is offering a la carte dinner specials such as local fluke ceviche with red onions, jalapeño, aji Amarillo vinaigrette, and crispy tortilla chips for $18; Goat cheese deviled eggs with black tobiko for $15; grilled rack of lamb with fava been purée and herb-roasted fingerling potatoes for $45; and crispy Thai salmon cakes with rice noodles and Asian slaw for $28. More info: 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar (126 Main Street, Sag Harbor): Its to-go package includes a starter (green salad, roasted cauliflower, or lobster Cobb), and entree (whole snapper, skirt steak, or roast chicken), vegetables sides and molten chocolate cake. Also included is a bottle of sparkling rose. The price is $225 and the meal feeds 3 to 4 people. Add on a flower arrangement for an extra charge. More info: 631-725-0900