It’s finally warm enough to consider dining outside, not only to avoid microbes but to enjoy the spring sunshine and fresh air. This year, celebrate Mother’s Day in person with your mom at a restaurant with an open air garden, porch or deck. Below are some suggestions for savoring an outdoor brunch or dinner on May 9. Be aware that some places won’t take reservations for outdoor tables specifically, because of the unpredictability of the weather. They’ll give them out on a first come first serve basis to customers who have booked an indoor table ahead of time. So keep an eye on the forecast, call to confirm that outdoor tables will be available and book accordingly.

NASSAU

Barney’s (315 Buckram Rd., Locust Valley): This spot has a charming covered porch with elegantly set tables that can be reserved in advance. On Mother’s Day, they’ll serve an $85 prix fixe meal ($25 for ages 10 and younger) from 1 p.m. until closing. First course choices include gazpacho garnished with crabmeat and foie gras with sea scallop, grilled pineapple, and mango chutney. Mains include rack of lamb, ahi tuna, and free-range chicken breast. The dessert sampler features Key lime pie, chocolate covered strawberries and pineapple gelato. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com

Copperhill (234 Hillside Ave., Williston Park): The eatery will serve both brunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (4-7 p.m.) on Mother’s Day, with specials as well as the entire a la carte menu. Expect refined but unfussy dishes (a bacon, egg and cheddar sandwich with sriracha mayo on brioche for $13; Atlantic halibut with braised artichoke, olive, and bacon for $36) at both meals, The pretty patio will be open for both, weather permitting. Reservations are required, although you can't specifically guarantee you'll sit on the patio, which is first-come, first-served. More info: 516-746-1243, copperhillny.com

Gatsby’s Landing (1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn): The atmospheric spot will serve their a la carte dinner menu, along with chef specials, all day on Mother’s Day. Snag an outdoor table overlooking Roslyn Pond and enjoy eclectic dishes including fried artichokes with Meyer lemon and Aleppo pepper ($15), burrata with stone fruit compote ($18), fluke ceviche ($17), grilled lamb chops with farro, pistachios, and cherries ($45), and branzino with fennel purée ($31). More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com

Harbor Mist (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor): Enjoy fine cooking and inner harbor views from underneath a large tent adjacent to the restaurant as well as indoors. The restaurant accepts reservations for outdoor tables. A special a la carte Mother’s Day menu features chilled gazpacho ($10), Maine lobster salad ($27), herb-crusted rack of lamb ($45), baked stuffed flounder fillet ($32), and a menu for kids 12 years and younger for $20. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com

River Mill Tavern and Tables (100 Ocean Ave., Lynbrook) The new patio and pavilion, furnished with plenty of outdoor tables shaded by colorful market umbrellas and decorated with flower-filled planters. Call for Mother’s Day reservations, as there will be several seatings throughout the day. At brunch, enjoy comfort dishes including pulled pork hash ($18) and crispy chicken Milanese with fried eggs ($18). The dinner menu has flatbreads and pizzas, burgers, pasta, salads and steaks. In addition to the regular brunch and dinner menus, there will be Mother’s Day specials to mark the occasion. More info: 516-599-2700, rivermilllynbrook.com

Mercato Kitchen and Cocktails (4958 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park): Mother’s Day brunch and dinner will be served outdoors under a gazebo-like covered patio that can be shielded from bad weather with pull-down screens. The prix fixe brunch ($35.95) includes an appetizer (Buffalo chicken egg rolls, fruit and yogurt, biscuits and gravy) a breakfast or lunch item (French toast, shrimp and grits, penne alla vodka) and unlimited Bloody Marys, Mimosas or Sangria. Mother’s Day Dinner ($39.95) includes a first course (coconut shrimp, spinach and artichoke dip, Caesar salad to name a few), an entree (eggplant Parmesan, garlic pesto salmon, bourbon-marinated skirt steak are choices) and dessert. Call to reserve an outdoor table. More info: 516-308-3582, mercatokitchen.com

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SUFFOLK

The LakeHouse (135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore): Reopen for spring with a spacious deck overlooking the Great South Bay, weather permitting, the regular brunch (baked challah French toast for $14) and dinner (local cod with prosciutto, butter beans, and burned broccoli fricassee for $34) dishes along with holiday specials will be served outdoors on Mother’s Day. Reservations recommended; outdoor tables are allotted first-come, first-served. More info: 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

Mill Pond House (437 East Main St., Centerport): It has lovely outdoor seating on its terrace, overlooking the pond. Mother’s Day will feature the regular seafood-centric dinner menu from noon to 8, along with holiday specials. Reservations recommended. Outdoor tables allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis. More info: 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com

The Oar (264 West Ave., Patchogue): The seafood spot with riverfront outdoor seating is offering a $34 prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch. To start, there will be a basket of baked goods and a platter of fresh fruit. Entrees include eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. Additional starters including lobster wontons, fried calamari, and coconut shrimp will be available for an extra price. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com

Vine Street Café (41 South Ferry Rd., Shelter Island): Treat mom to a scenic ferry ride to Shelter Island as well as brunch. The special a la carte menu, which includes crispy potato hash with cheesy carne asada ($27), miso-glazed salmon ($39), and chicken and waffles with sriracha honey butter ($24) will be served from 11:30 to 3, indoors, under a tent, and on a pebbled patio outfitted with white linen-covered tables and bistro chairs. Outdoor tables can be reserved by phone (online reservations are for indoor tables only). More info: 631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

Teller’s Chophouse (605 Main St., Islip): The roomy outdoor patio, surrounded by greenery, is a comfortable place to enjoy duck fat fries, wedge salads, 21 day dry-aged beef, and creamed spinach along with Mother’s Day Specials from 3 to 9. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com