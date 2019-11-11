TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and More opens in Garden City South

Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and More in Garden

Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and More in Garden City South offers more than 20 flavors of ice, including sour apple. Credit: Joann Vaglica

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and More is filling the void that Ralph’s Italian Ices recently left. 

Anthony Guerriero and his wife, Josephine, opened Garden City South’s newest ices and ice cream spot last month -- something he says has been on his radar for some time now. 

Well, maybe a desserts joint wasn’t, but opening his own business certainly was. Guerriero, who grew up in Corona, Queens, says he became friendly with managers at The Lemon Ice King of Corona and when a deal fell through with the purchase of another Long Island business, he turned to them for support.

"My wife and I both have kids. We wanted a safe, positive environment where kids can come and hang out. What better way to promote that but to open an ice cream shop? What kid -- or anybody for that matter -- doesn't love ice cream?" Guerriero said of his new gig.

At the couple’s new shop, customers can find hand-scooped ices including lemon, spumoni, pistachio, rainbow, mango and sour apple. The Hershey’s ice cream selections feature more than 20 flavors, among them chocolate, vanilla, honey roasted peanut butter, cookie dough, strawberry cheesecake and salty caramel.

Cups range from $3.25 for a single scoop to $5.25 for three scoops. Waffle cones are $1. Toppings, including sprinkles, gummy bears, crushed Oreos and hot fudge are $1 apiece extra.

Sundaes, shakes, açaí bowls, warm pretzels and grab-and-go beverages also are available. 

The seating area features four small round high-tops with a few stools at each.

The shop is open Mondays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Mr. Freeze is at 301 Nassau Blvd. in Garden City South. You can find it on Facebook at Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and on Instagram @mrfreezefrozendesserts

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The paccheri affumicante at Tutti Noi in Oceanside Oceanside restaurant serves soul-satisfying Italian
The porterhouse steak for two is served sizzling Legendary LI steakhouse stubbornly sticks to tradition
Bayview Kitchen in Amityville serves spicy shrimp and New eatery brings Caribbean flavors to comfort food staples
A tomahawk-style grilled veal rib chop with mashed Longtime Italian-foods purveyor opens biggest, boldest eatery yet
The star of the mains at Five Ocean Casual beachside eatery has serious culinary cred
The Kung Pao chicken taco is topped with Taco spot earns 3 stars with creative menu, fair prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search