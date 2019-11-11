Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and More is filling the void that Ralph’s Italian Ices recently left.

Anthony Guerriero and his wife, Josephine, opened Garden City South’s newest ices and ice cream spot last month -- something he says has been on his radar for some time now.

Well, maybe a desserts joint wasn’t, but opening his own business certainly was. Guerriero, who grew up in Corona, Queens, says he became friendly with managers at The Lemon Ice King of Corona and when a deal fell through with the purchase of another Long Island business, he turned to them for support.

"My wife and I both have kids. We wanted a safe, positive environment where kids can come and hang out. What better way to promote that but to open an ice cream shop? What kid -- or anybody for that matter -- doesn't love ice cream?" Guerriero said of his new gig.

At the couple’s new shop, customers can find hand-scooped ices including lemon, spumoni, pistachio, rainbow, mango and sour apple. The Hershey’s ice cream selections feature more than 20 flavors, among them chocolate, vanilla, honey roasted peanut butter, cookie dough, strawberry cheesecake and salty caramel.

Cups range from $3.25 for a single scoop to $5.25 for three scoops. Waffle cones are $1. Toppings, including sprinkles, gummy bears, crushed Oreos and hot fudge are $1 apiece extra.

Sundaes, shakes, açaí bowls, warm pretzels and grab-and-go beverages also are available.

The seating area features four small round high-tops with a few stools at each.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shop is open Mondays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mr. Freeze is at 301 Nassau Blvd. in Garden City South. You can find it on Facebook at Mr. Freeze Frozen Desserts and on Instagram @mrfreezefrozendesserts.