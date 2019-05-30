TODAY'S PAPER
Mr. P's Southern Skillet closes in Port Jefferson Station

The pulled-pork Stackhouse burger was one of the

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Just months after being rebranded as Mr. P’s Southern Skillet, the restaurant formerly known as the LI Pour House has closed in Port Jefferson Station.

The Mr. P’s Facebook page is no longer live, and the phone is no longer in service. Attempts to reach owner Anthony Pallino and chef Anthony Citarella to determine the exact date of closure were unsuccessful.

It was in January that Pallino converted his four-and-a-half-year-old Pour House, a barbecue spot featuring a self-serve beer wall, into Mr. P’s, telling Newsday that the slow-smoked brisket and pulled pork menu “had run its course.”

Mr. P’s, by contrast, seems to have favored something of a pan-Southern approach, featuring Citarella’s Louisiana and Carolinas-focused cooking served in a “Nashville-style restaurant” with a beer wall left over from its barbecue days.

It also featured live music and line dancing on weekend nights.

