Poke places may be springing up like mushrooms after a rain, but a new St. James eatery devoted to the bowls has added a new twist: A dual focus on dumplings.

At Mrs. Poke Bowl Cafe in St. James, owner Amy Chan, assisted by her daughter Eva Chan, presents handmade dumplings served steamed or fried, and filled with varying combos of pork, chicken, shrimp, cabbage, leeks and other vegetables.

Dumplings are ordered on one side of the no-frills spot, while the other side has a poke bar. White rice, brown rice or greens serve as a base, with the standard toppings of salmon, tuna, shrimp and chicken joined by blue crab, tofu and chickpeas. Each bowl can be gussied up with mix-ins that range from seaweed salad to mango, avocado and kimchi, plus a choice of dressing.

Dumplings start at $6 for eight pieces, while poke bowls begin at $11. The kitchen also crisps up several versions of fried chicken ($4.50 to $7); you can counterbalance with a smoothie, fresh-pressed juice, or milk or bubble tea.

Mrs. Poke Bowl Cafe, which takes over an old Subway location, is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sunday.

745 Middle Country Rd., St. James, 631-656-9588.