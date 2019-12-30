“If you love tequila and food wrapped in tortillas, you can’t miss this event,” so says Mulcahy’s owner John Murray Jr., immediately piquing the interest of most sentient adults on the planet, myself included. His iconic Wantagh bar, which recently completed a handsome and enormous expansion is hosting a new Tacos + Tequila festival. The event isn’t till Feb. 16, but tickets are already on sale, and at an early bird price of $30 for general admission and $45 for the VIP treatment.

For those prices, festivalgoers can look forward to sampling more than a dozen tequilas and mezcals at Mulcahy’s even as they scarf down eats from some of the Island’s taco purveyors. Not surprisingly, the event will also feature live performances, merchandise and vendors selling Mexican and Mexican-esque products.

How can Mulcahy’s play host to a festival of this ambition, you ask? Well, it’s thanks to the aforementioned expansion, unveiled in October, which created a bigger space. As Newsday’s David Criblez reported at the time, the live concert venue now holds nearly 1,000 people, includes a 51-foot bar, a smaller stage for acoustic concerts, and a retractable wall that can cordon off an area for private parties.

“It’ll be a feast for all your senses,” Murray confidently predicts, noting that the Tacos + Tequila festival is just the first of what he hopes will be a steady stream of special events in the new year.

Mulcahy’s is at 3232 Railroad Ave. in Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com. Tickets for the Feb. 16 event may be purchased online or at the box office.