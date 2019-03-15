Nearly 20 years after the first My Three Sons Bagel Cafe opened in Elmont, the breakfast and lunch eatery is still going strong, with a new location recently opening in Garden City South.

Owner Arduino D’Amico, an immigrant from Rome, came to the United States and worked as a beautician with his wife before opening the now family-owned business in Elmont in 2000, which within two years, had relocated to Stewart Manor. It’s at this location that D’Amico started hand-rolling his bagels. By 2010, another bagel cafe had been born, in Garden City.

This brick-interior cafe has a menu that mirrors its other locations. Patrons can order traditional, hand-rolled bagels, omelettes, pancakes and other breakfast classics, as well as a variety of sandwiches, wraps and panini. Likewise, this newest incarnation offers seating, with a handful of tables.

Showcases are stacked with baked goods, including croissants, muffins and cookies; specialty cream cheeses, including strawberry, walnut raisin and jalapeño; cold salads, including its well-known egg salad, cranberry apple chicken salad and vegetable tuna salad; and meat and cheese cold cuts.

Customers can also help themselves at its coffee and tea bar, and this weekend, to green bagels in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Call ahead orders welcomed. Full catering menu also available.

My Three Sons Bagel Cafe is open daily; Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s in the same strip of stores as Doc O'Grady’s, Avellino's Pizzeria & Catering, Gonzo's Mexican Grill and Kravingz.

My Three Sons Bagel Cafe is at 295 Nassau Blvd. in Garden City South, 516-408-9998; other locations are at 88 Covert Ave. in Stewart Manor, 516-437-4447; and 974 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, 516-280-9210; mythreesonsbagelcafe.com