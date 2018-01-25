Taco Bell releases Nacho Fries
Move over Naked Chicken Chalupa, there’s a new buzz-worthy Taco Bell menu item to tweet about.
The chain has released Nacho Fries, French fries topped with Mexican seasoning and served with warm nacho cheese.
Following tests in West Virginia and California, they’re now available nationwide.
An order of Nacho Fries will only cost you $1, but you can also try them Supreme for $2.49, or Bell Grande (topped with beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream) for $3.49.