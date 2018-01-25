TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 28° Good Morning
Few Clouds 28° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Taco Bell releases Nacho Fries

A Taco Bell in Hialeah, Fla.

A Taco Bell in Hialeah, Fla. Photo Credit: AP

By Alison Bernicker alison.bernicker@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Move over Naked Chicken Chalupa, there’s a new buzz-worthy Taco Bell menu item to tweet about.

The chain has released Nacho Fries, French fries topped with Mexican seasoning and served with warm nacho cheese.

Following tests in West Virginia and California, they’re now available nationwide.

An order of Nacho Fries will only cost you $1, but you can also try them Supreme for $2.49, or Bell Grande (topped with beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream) for $3.49.

By Alison Bernicker alison.bernicker@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Braised beef noodle soup with succulent chunks of New Chinese eatery earns 3-star review
One plate in Chef Sato's omakase -- Scottish Asian eatery offers outstanding tasting menu
Khao Soi, served at Simply Thai in Copiague, Thai eatery offers warm service, authentic cooking
Bucatini all'Amatriciana, a favorite dish from the Lazio Lavish new eatery offers popular Italian classics
A lobster grilled cheese sandwich oozes with melted Revamped night spot offers surprisingly good eats
Sweet Casserole - a concoction of sweet tater Lively eatery struggles with BBQ menu makeover
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE