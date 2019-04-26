TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleRestaurants

Latin-fusion restaurant Nahcho Papi closes in Patchogue after 4 months

Vegetable nachos topped with melted cheese, pico de

Vegetable nachos topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo and crema at Nahcho Papi in Patchogue, now closed. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Nahcho Papi, a Latin-fusion restaurant in Patchogue, has been sold.

Owner Ariel Bonilla announced the sale on the eatery's Facebook page. But there were no details about the new ownership and what the future of the site would be.

Calls to the restaurant were directed to a full mailbox that did not accept messages. There was no immediate reply to an online inquiry.

Nahcho Papi succeeded Toro Tapas & Tequila at the East Main Street address. The rebranding took place in January, when Bonilla said the restaurant would shift from Spanish to Mexican, Central and South American.

Bonilla said Nahcho Papi, while still preparing "handcrafted fare," would be "more simple and straightforward." The menu featured empanadas, nachos, tacos, quesadillas, flatbreads, soups, and main courses such as pork chops with chimichurri, chicken Parmesan, skirt steak with fried plantains, garlic shrimp,seafood and meat paellas, and a fried or grilled catch of the day.

Earlier this month, Nahcho Papi received a one-star rating in Newsday.

In the Facebook notice, Bonilla said, "It was a beautiful ride but it was time and necessary for change ... I want to thank all the guests who came to Toro Tapas and Nahcho Papi. I will never forget every person who walked in my doors."

Nahcho Papi's address is 224 E. Main St., Patchogue.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

