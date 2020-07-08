TODAY'S PAPER
Naples Street Food chef Gigi Sacchetti to compete on Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'

Executive Chef Pierluigi Sacchetti in the kitchen of

Executive Chef Pierluigi Sacchetti in the kitchen of Da Gigi Trattoria in Lynbrook. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Chef Gigi Sacchetti, known for his elegant renditions of traditional Italian pastas, had no trouble switching it up to win a December, 2019 episode of "Guy’s Grocery Games" where he was required to make a dish highlighting instant mashed potatoes. (His triumphant creation: chicken puttanesca with pickled morels and Gorgonzola mashed potatoes.)

Now the chef-partner of Naples Street Food in Franklin Square has been invited back to compete in a tournament of champions: “Summer Grillin’ Games” which airs Wednesday on Food Network at 9 p.m.

Each week, one chef wins $5,000.

Pierluigi “Gigi” Sacchetti burst on the LI food scene in 2017 when he headlined at Da Gigi in Lynbrook, and earned three stars from Newsday. A year later he headed south to Oceanside where he upped the pasta ante at Noble Kitchen & Cocktails. (Last year, Da Gigi reopened as Abbracciamento.)

In December, Sacchetti joined the team at Naples Street Food in Franklin Square as founder Gianluca Chiarolanza shifted his focus to the newer location that opened in Oceanside in May 2019. In Franklin Square, Sacchetti has supplemented the wood-oven pizza with more than two dozen authentic dishes that offer a Cook’s tour of regional Italian pastas: From Emilia Romagna, lasagna Bolognese; from Sicily, busiate Trapanese with tomato-almond pesto; from Sardinia, spaghetti alla bottarga; from Rome, spaghetti alla carbonara, bucatini all’Amatriciana and tonnarelli alla gricia; from Naples, paccheri al ragu Napoletano; from Liguria, trofie Genovese; from Umbria, strozzapreti alla Norcina.

Naples Street Food with Chef Gigi, 970 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-673-4630, slicelife.com/naples-street-food

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

