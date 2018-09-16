Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleRestaurants

Wendy's giving away free cheeseburgers every day through Sept. 30

Wendy's is giving away free Dave's Single burgers

Wendy's is giving away free Dave's Single burgers during the month of September. Photo Credit: Wendy's

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
National Cheeseburger Day isn’t until Sept. 18, but Wendy's announced it is celebrating the holiday all month long by offering its Dave’s Single burger for free with the purchase of any other menu item.

The offer — valid through Sept. 30 at all Long Island locations — is redeemable via the chain’s mobile app only, and can be used once per customer, per day.

The quarter-pounder is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo and onion and is served on a toasted bun.

