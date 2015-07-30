In the calendar of food holidays, National Cheesecake Day is a special slice.

Is there a more Long Island dessert? A bigger New York sweet?

They come in all shapes and in at least two cheeses: cream cheese and ricotta. Sometimes, a baker will use both, substitute with a different one, add fruit, make mischief.

Here are a few favorites that will satisfy the appetite and maybe start an argument, too:

-The lush maple-mascarpone cheesecake at The Trattoria in St. James.

-The traditional Italian cheesecake at Benny's Ristorante in Mineola and Casa Rustica in Smithtown.

-The artfully presented cheesecake at Ristegio's in North Patchogue.

-The white chocolate cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crust at Heirloom Tavern in Glen Head.

-The New York-style cheesecake at steakhouses Rothmann's in East Norwich, Blackstone in Melville, and Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn.

-The lush nut-crusted pistachio cheesecake at Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant in Massapequa.

-The creamy not-too-sweet ricotta cheesecake studded with chocolate chips at Spaghettini Pizza Trattoria in Mineola.

-And, of course, the original cheesecake served at Cheesecake Factory in Westbury, Huntington Station and Lake Grove. With its graham cracker crust and sour cream topping, this classic is all about purity of flavor and creaminess of texture. Other flavors, like lemon raspberry cream and white chocolate caramel Macadamia nut, just gild the lily.