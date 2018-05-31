As if doughnuts weren't tempting enough, here's a deal you "doughnut" want to miss.

Doughnut shops across Long Island are celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 1, and for those with a sweet tooth, here's where to get a free or discounted treat:

Dunkin Donuts — Customers will receive a free dougnut with the purchase of any beverage at the doughnut giant. More info: dunkindonuts.com

Duck Donuts — North Carolina-based chain Duck Donuts, which opened its first New York location in Hauppauge last month, is giving away a free classic doughnut, no purchase necessary. Classics include bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnuts. The shop, located at 586 Veterans Memorial Highway, is also giving away a buy- one-get-one-free doughnut coupon. More info: 631-656-8400, duckdonuts.com

House of Donuts — The Hicksville doughnut shop, located at 95 S. Broadway, is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of a medium coffee. More info: 516-433-4606

East Main & Main — The Port Jefferson shop, located at 250C E. Main Street, is giving away one free doughnut to the first 100 customers. It's also teaming up with Po'Boy Brewery for a special giveaway. From 7 to 10 p.m., head to the brewery, located at 200 Wilson St, building E3, in Port Jefferson Station, for free mini-doughnuts made with strawberry margarita cider or chocolate peanut butter stout. Both offers while supplies last. More info: 631-509-4716; eastmainandmain.com

Doughology — The doughnut and coffee shop, located at 45 Atlantic Ave. in Lynbrook, is offering a free simple doughnut — glazed, powdered, cinnamon sugar — or Fruity Pebble doughnut with the purchase of a large hot or cold brew, or tea. More info: 516-341-0882

Glenn Wayne Bakery — The bakery, located at 1800 Arctic Ave. in Bohemia, is offering a free red, white and blue doughnut; no purchase necessary. More info: 631-750-6177; glennwayne.com

Walmart — All of the retailer's U.S. stores will be giving away free doughnuts to its customers — just head to the store's bakery section. More info: walmart.com

Cumberland Farms — From 5 to 10 a.m., Cumberland Farms' newly remodeled locations, 316 Smithtown Blvd. in Lake Ronkonkoma and 498 County Rd. 111 in Manorville, are giving away free doughnuts with the purchase of a Farmhouse Blend coffee (hot or iced) or a beverage from the Chill Zone, including their Hyper Freeze drinks. More info: 631-585-0564 (Lake Ronkonkoma); 631-878-6655 (Manorville); cumberlandfarms.com