It's National Ice Cream Day and local parlors, cafes and franchises are celebrating with freebies and discounts. Here's where to indulge:

Baskin Robbins: Download the ice cream giant's app and recieve a buy-one-get-one free cone, valid only today. Order on DoorDash and you'll be eligible for a free scoop with an order of $10 or more. More info: baskinrobbins.com

16 Handles: Download the 16 Handles app and get three ounces of yogurt (and toppings) for free. This offer is only valid for registered Rewards Members; new customers can download the app and register for the rewards program at the store for free. More info: 16handles.com

Coyle's Ice Cream: The ice cream parlor, located at 75 Howells Rd. in Bay Shore and 509 Main St. in Islip, is discounting their Waffle Bowl Sundae, from $7.75 to $6.50. The bowl includes three scoops of ice cream, two toppings, whipped cream and a cherry. Choose from more than 60 flavors, including holy cannoli, strawberry cheesecake and salty caramel, and various toppings including strawberries, hot fudge and black bordeaux cherries. More info: coylesicecream.com

Ice Cream Cottage: Located at 1590 Montauk Hwy. in Mastic, Ice Cream Cottage is offering a small soft serve cone for $1 and baby cones (for children 12 and under) for free. Soft serve flavors include vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, fat free and sugar free vanilla and chocolate, and mountain blackberry yogurt. More info: icecreamcottage.net

Frozen Cow Ices & Cream: The ice cream shop, located at 300 Lido Blvd. in ​Lido Beach, is offering a free topping of choice, from noon to 10 p.m. Choose from 20 toppings including the chocolate shell bonnet, peanut butter, caramel and sprinkles. More info: frozencowicesandcream.com

Gemelli Gelato: The artisan gelato and sorbetto shop, located at 139 West Montauk Hwy. in Hampton Bays, is offering a buy-two-smalls-get-one-free deal (usually $4.95 each). They're also giving away free samples of gelato, including rainbow cookie, blood orange sorbetto and chocolate elephant (peanut butter gelato with brownies and chocolate chips), and flavored waffle cones, like French pink vanilla, toasted coconut and red velvet. More info: gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Cumberland Farms: The convenience retailer is offering $1 off a pint size (typically $4.99) of their Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream flavors, which include doughlicious cookie dough, peanut butter persuasion and blissful breakfast club. Text "scoops" to 64827 for your $1 coupon. The deal runs from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and is valid at all Long Island locations. More info: cumberlandfarms.com

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gelateria dei Coltelli: The homademade gelato and sorbet cafe, located at 591 Willis Ave. in Williston Park, is discounting their 12-pack (from $25 to $18) and 6-pack (from $13 to $9) ice cream containers. More info: deicoltelli.com