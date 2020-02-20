In 2005, the Smithsonian Institution, bowing to intense public pressure, or at least that’s what I’d like to believe, finally added something to its permanent collection that truly captures the contemporary zeitgeist. That thing, of course, was the world’s first frozen margarita machine, which dates all the way to 1971 and a Dallas restaurateur who wanted a drink that secretaries might imbibe on their lunch hours. Thanks in no small part to his efforts, the margarita became the most popular cocktail in America, which in turn helped create a worldwide craze for Tex-Mex that continues to this day. All of which is to say that Saturday’s National Margarita Day well deserves inclusion on the list of federal holidays, if for no other reason than we’ve currently no days off between George Washington’s Birthday (mid-February) and Memorial Day (late May), a dry patch that could easily be made more bearable with a margarita or three. But until that day, we’ll just have to celebrate on our own, preferably at some of the Island’s newer margarita-touting establishments, all of which are staking new claims to marg magnificence.

ONE10

A barrel-aged margarita? I’m afraid so, courtesy of this new Melville hot spot, which proudly serves a rocks concoction that’s aged 90 days in a whiskey barrel ($17). I can’t say that the process adds substantially to the taste, but it’s a great and refreshing drink nonetheless.

569 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville, 631-694-3333, one10restaurant.com

DIRTY TACO & TEQUILA

This local success story, with eateries in Wantagh, Rockville Centre, and soon in Westbury, owes at least some of its popularity to a fine frozen margarita at a fine price ($8), which comes in several varieties, including spicy blood orange ($11). Both are perfectly slushy, fragrant of fresh juice and agave, and certifiably potent.

3261 Merrick Rd in Wantagh, 516-785-5300; and 201 Sunrise Hwy. in Rockville Centre, 516-600-9874; dirtytacoandtequila.com

MELISSA’S TAQUERIA & TEQUILA BAR

Rockville Centre’s other home of margarita madness is this attractive tiki-inspired bar and eatery, which also serves an eclectic Mexican and Cuban-inspired menu. The beverages are similarly eclectic, from mojitos to Pain Killers to a fine and fruity marg ($11).

19 N. Park Ave. in Rockville Centre, 516-740-3030

MISSION TACO

It was last June when this establishment opened its doors, instantly bringing a hip and cool vibe to New York Avenue. As the name implies, creative tacos are the star of the show, but not the only one. Mission’s inventive margarita is topped with a layer of sea salt foam ($14), bringing a nautical note to everyone’s favorite tequila drink.

371 New York Ave. in Huntington, 631-614-8226, missiontacoli.com